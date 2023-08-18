26.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Advertisement -

Doctors thrashed by attendants for ‘not administering anti-venom vaccine’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Doctors at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Kohlu have been subjected to torture by the attendants of a patient for allegedly not administering the anti-venom vaccine, ARY News reported on Friday.

The relatives of a patient bitten by a snake attacked the doctors at the DHQ Hospital Kohlu for allegedly not administering the anti-venom vaccine.

The attendants used batons to beat the doctors and hurled stones at him, leaving two doctors wounded.

The doctors told the media that there is a shortage of medicines and vaccines at the DHQ Hospital. Following the attack, the doctors staged a protest at the hospital and closed the OPDs.

The protesting doctors demanded the authorities arrest the culprits.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.