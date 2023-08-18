Doctors tortured by attendants for ‘not administering anti-venom vaccine’

Doctors at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Kohlu have been subjected to torture by the attendants of a patient for allegedly not administering the anti-venom vaccine, ARY News reported on Friday.

The relatives of a patient bitten by a snake attacked the doctors at the DHQ Hospital Kohlu for allegedly not administering the anti-venom vaccine.

The attendants used batons to beat the doctors and hurled stones at him, leaving two doctors wounded.

The doctors told the media that there is a shortage of medicines and vaccines at the DHQ Hospital. Following the attack, the doctors staged a protest at the hospital and closed the OPDs.

The protesting doctors demanded the authorities arrest the culprits.