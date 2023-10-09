Does iOS 17.0.3 really fixes the iPhone 15’s overheating issues?

Apple released the latest iOS 17.0.3 update last week which aims to fix some critical issues including the widespread overheating issue faced by iPhone 15 consumers.

As per Apple’s release notes, the new iOS update will fix the overheating issue after which the iPhone is likely to operate at warmer than anticipated temperature.

The latest test run by ZDNet – a business technology news website owned and operated by Red Ventures – demonstrates how the new update deals with the overheating issue.

The test was done by ZDNet’s Jason Hiner – the editor-in-chief of the tech website – which shows that the new iOS update lowers the temperatures by as much as 15 degrees at its hottest moment.

While reviewing the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the editor experienced a heating issue in the iPhone 15 Pro Max which reached up to 107.1 degrees Fahrenheit (41.2 degrees Celsius) while plugged in for charging, as well as while using the Halide – award-winning camera app for iPhone and iPad.

Jason Hiner installed an update in the phones after Apple – an American multinational technology company – released a new update iOS 17.0.3, and plugged in the phones for charging.

The temperature of the phones peaked at 93.8 degrees Fahrenheit (34.3 degrees Celsius), and fluctuated between 80 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit (26.7 to 32.2 degrees Celsius).

Meanwhile, the new update did not affect the phone’s performance.

After this new software update iOS 17.0.3, Apple is working with application developers to diagnose any potential performance issues with the newly installed A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.