CCTV captures pet dog mauling four year old in Lahore

LAHORE: CCTV footage of a horrifying incident in Lahore’s Ichhra area has surfaced, where a pet dog viciously attacked a 4-year-old boy, leaving him severely injured.

The child, identified as Fawad, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The shocking CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced, showing the moment when the boy fell into a puddle of water and was suddenly attacked by one of the dogs standing at a distance. A passerby intervened and managed to save the child.

According to the FIR registered at Ichhra police station, the boy had stepped out of his home to go to a nearby shop when two stray dogs and a pet dog, allegedly owned by a man named Anwar, attacked him.

The complaint states that Anwar stood by and did nothing as the attack took place. The boy’s father has lodged a case against Anwar, holding him responsible for the negligence that led to his son’s injuries.

This incident follows a disturbing trend in Lahore where pet animals, including a recent case involving a pet lion, have posed serious threats to public safety.

Earlier, a man was arrested in the Shah Di Khui area of Lahore for illegally keeping a lion without a license, after the animal attacked a family, injuring three people, including two children.

The Wildlife Department has confiscated the lion and transferred it to a sanctuary.

According to a department spokesperson, an FIR has been registered against the accused, Malik Bahram, son of Malik Nazim, under sections of the Wildlife Act and attempted murder.

The incident occurred at a farmhouse in Johar Town, where the lion escaped due to an unsecured enclosure. It leaped over a wall, entered a nearby street, and launched an attack on residents before fleeing. The injured were rushed to Jinnah Hospital for treatment.