Dog bite cases surge in Lahore, 1,409 incidents reported

LAHORE: Dog bite incidents have reached alarming levels in Lahore, with 1,409 cases reported at the city’s 10 major hospitals in just over a month.

According to hospital data, the cases were recorded between December 2025 and January 15, 2026. In December alone, 1,159 dog bite victims sought treatment at government hospitals across the city. The affected individuals included children and women.

At Mayo Hospital, 64 cases were reported in December, while an additional 46 cases were recorded during the first 13 days of January. Among the victims treated at Mayo Hospital were 51 men and 13 women.

Ganga Ram Hospital reported 38 cases in December and 10 more so far this month. Services Hospital recorded 180 cases in December, with 88 new cases reported during the first 13 days of January. Lahore General Hospital reported the highest number, with 321 dog bite cases in December.

Similarly, Jinnah Hospital Lahore recorded 258 cases over the past month. Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital reported 153 cases in December and 81 in January, while Nawaz Sharif Yakki Gate Hospital recorded 43 cases in December and 21 cases so far this month.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken serious notice of the increasing dog bite incidents in Rawalpindi and sought a detailed report from the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi.

She directed the relevant authorities to take strict legal action against negligence and ensure the availability of anti-rabies vaccines in all government hospitals.

The chief minister said that ensuring the safety of citizens is the government’s top priority and responsibility. Her intervention came after two fresh dog bite cases were reported at the District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi earlier this week.

Both victims were treated in accordance with standard operating procedures and administered the first dose of the anti-rabies vaccine.

Dog bite incidents continue to be reported across different parts of Rawalpindi district. In December alone, 391 cases were recorded at various Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospitals. Wah General Hospital reported the highest number with 90 cases, followed by THQ Hospital Gujar Khan with 84 cases and THQ Hospital Taxila with 75 cases.

Other hospitals also reported cases, including THQ Kallar Syedan (70), Kahuta (50), Murree (15), and THQ Kotli Sattian (7).