DOGE to PKR: Conversion Rate; June 18, 2025

Cryptocurrency, often called crypto, is a type of digital or virtual money that uses cryptographic methods to keep transactions secure. This includes popular coins like Dogecoin (DOGE). Below is the latest pricing information shown in Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Unlike traditional currencies, cryptocurrencies are not controlled by any central bank or authority. Instead, they rely on decentralised networks to record transactions and create new coins.

On June 18, 2025, the crypto market saw noticeable changes in the value of several major currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP). This update gives a quick summary of the current trends and shows the latest exchange rates in both US dollars (USD) and Pakistani rupees (PKR).

The exchange rate of Dogecoin is currently on the decline. As of now, 1 DOGE is valued at PKR 47.21. This means that purchasing 5 Dogecoins would cost PKR 236.04. On the other hand, PKR 1 would get you approximately 0.0212 DOGE, while PKR 50 would convert to about 1.06 DOGE, excluding any platform or gas fees.



What is Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency, representing a digital currency. It was introduced in December 2013 by Australian software developer Jackson Palmer and programmer Billy Markus from Portland, Oregon, conceived as a lighthearted concept during a casual discussion.

Featuring the distinctive Shiba Inu dog logo, Dogecoin was originally intended as a humorous counterpart to Bitcoin.

However, it rapidly attracted a substantial and enthusiastic community, with numerous investors and users now treating it with seriousness.

Note: The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as trading or financial advice. It is advisable to confirm prices with your broker before making any transactions or investments. The exchange rate mentioned should not be considered investment advice, and no recommendations are made regarding the purchase, sale, or retention of any securities or financial products.