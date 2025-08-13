DOGE to PKR: Conversion Rate; August 13, 2025

As of 1:35 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, the exchange rate for one Dogecoin (Doge) is Rs. 62.99 in the open market. This reflects a rise from the closing rate of Rs. 58.05 recorded on August 12, 2025.

Simultaneously, as of 1:35 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on August 13, 2025, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) in US dollars (USD) is $0.22, reflecting an increase from its closing price of $0.20 on August 12, 2025.



Cryptocurrency like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin (BTC) continues to gain traction globally due to their decentralised nature, low transaction costs, and potential for financial inclusion.



It offers an alternative to traditional banking systems, especially in regions with limited access to financial infrastructure.

In Pakistan, interest in crypto assets like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin (BTC) is growing, with DOGE to PKR conversions becoming a frequent metric for gauging market sentiment.

Examples include Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin, Ripple and many others, each with its own rules and use cases.



What is Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a type of cryptocurrency, a digital form of money. It was launched in December 2013 by Jackson Palmer, an Australian software developer, and Billy Markus, a programmer from Portland, Oregon, as a fun idea during a casual chat.

Featuring the Shiba Inu dog from the “Doge” meme, it quickly evolved from a joke to a legitimate digital asset with a vibrant community and real-world use cases.

In July 2025, Dogecoin saw significant volatility, with its lowest rate recorded at ₨. 44.57 and the highest peaking at ₨. 81.43, indicating a strong bullish trend mid-month. Analysts attribute this surge to increased whale activity and speculation around a potential Dogecoin ETF approval.

Note: The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as trading or financial advice. It is advisable to confirm prices with your broker before making any transactions or investments. The exchange rate mentioned should not be considered investment advice, and no recommendations are made regarding the purchase, sale, or retention of any securities or financial products.