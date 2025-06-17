DOGE to PKR: Conversion Rate; June 17, 2025

Cryptocurrency, often called crypto, is a type of digital or virtual money that uses cryptographic methods to keep transactions secure. This includes popular coins like Dogecoin (DOGE). Below is the latest pricing information shown in Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Unlike traditional currencies, cryptocurrencies are not controlled by any central bank or authority. Instead, they rely on decentralized networks to record transactions and create new coins.

On June 17, 2025, the crypto market saw noticeable changes in the value of several major currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP). This update gives a quick summary of the current trends and shows the latest exchange rates in both US dollars (USD) and Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price in PKR

The value of Dogecoin is currently on a downward trend. At present, 1 DOGE is trading at PKR 48.55. This means purchasing 5 Dogecoins would cost approximately PKR 242.77. In reverse, PKR 1.00 can get you around 0.0206 DOGE, while PKR 50.00 would convert to about 1.03 DOGE, excluding any platform or transaction fees.

Over the past 7 days, Dogecoin’s value has dropped by 11.23 percent. In the last 24 hours alone, it declined by 3.22 percent. The highest exchange rate in the past day was PKR 51.33, while the lowest was PKR 47.78. A month ago, Dogecoin was priced at PKR 59.97, marking a 19.51 percent decrease since then. Compared to a year ago, however, Dogecoin has risen by PKR 34.03, showing an overall annual growth of 40.34 percent.

Note: The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as trading or financial advice. It is advisable to confirm prices with your broker before making any transactions or investments. The exchange rate mentioned should not be considered investment advice, and no recommendations are made regarding the purchase, sale, or retention of any securities or financial products.



What is Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency, representing a digital currency. It was introduced in December 2013 by Australian software developer Jackson Palmer and programmer Billy Markus from Portland, Oregon, conceived as a lighthearted concept during a casual discussion.

Featuring the distinctive Shiba Inu dog logo, Dogecoin was originally intended as a humorous counterpart to Bitcoin.

However, it rapidly attracted a substantial and enthusiastic community, with numerous investors and users now treating it with seriousness.