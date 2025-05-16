DOGE to PKR: Conversion Rate; May 16, 2025

Cryptocurrency, often just called crypto, like Dogecoin (DOGE), is a digital or virtual currency that relies on cryptography to secure transactions. This article shares the latest price in Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Unlike regular money, cryptocurrencies don’t have a central bank or authority controlling them. They work on a decentralised network that tracks transactions and creates new units.

On May 16, 2025, the values of different cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP), saw significant ups and downs in the crypto market. This update gives a quick look at the latest developments and trends in the crypto world, focusing on the most recent prices in US dollars (USD) and Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price in PKR

As of 02:15 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on May 16, 2025, one Dogecoin (DOGE) is priced at PKR 63.70 on the open exchange market. This rate has been calculated and compared to the previous day’s closing rate of PKR 62.73 on May 15, 2025.

On May 16, 2025, at 2:15 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), Dogecoin’s value in US dollars (USD) is $0.23 on the open market, unchanged from its closing rate of $0.23 on May 15, 2025.



Note: This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not meant for trading or financial guidance. Always verify prices with your broker before engaging in any transactions or investments. The exchange rate should not be taken as investment advice, and no recommendation is made to buy, sell, or hold any securities or financial products.



What is Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a type of cryptocurrency, a digital form of money. It was launched in December 2013 by Jackson Palmer, an Australian software developer, and Billy Markus, a programmer from Portland, Oregon, as a fun idea during a casual chat.

With its quirky Shiba Inu dog logo, Dogecoin was meant to be a lighthearted take on Bitcoin. Though it started as a joke, it quickly gained a big, enthusiastic following, with plenty of investors and users now taking it seriously.