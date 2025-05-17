DOGE to PKR: Conversion Rate; May 17, 2025

Cryptocurrency, commonly referred to as crypto, including Dogecoin (DOGE), is a form of digital or virtual currency that utilises cryptographic techniques to ensure the security of transactions. This article presents the most recent pricing information in Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Cryptocurrencies operate without the oversight of a central bank or regulatory authority, relying instead on a decentralised network that monitors transactions and generates new units.

On May 17, 2025, the cryptocurrency market experienced notable fluctuations in the values of various currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP). This update provides a brief overview of the latest trends and developments in the cryptocurrency sector, highlighting the most recent price points in both US dollars (USD) and Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price in PKR

As of 3:35 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on May 17, 2025, the exchange rate for one Dogecoin (DOGE) is PKR 62.39 in the open market. This represents an increase from the closing rate of PKR 63.70 recorded on May 16, 2025.

Read More: XRP to PKR: Conversion Rate; May 17, 2025

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price in USD

Simultaneously, as of 3:35 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on May 17, 2025, Dogecoin’s value in US dollars (USD) is $0.21, which remains unchanged from its closing price of $0.23 on May 16, 2025.

Note: The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as trading or financial advice. It is advisable to confirm prices with your broker before making any transactions or investments. The exchange rate mentioned should not be considered investment advice, and no recommendations are made regarding the purchase, sale, or retention of any securities or financial products.