Doha Eid al-Adha forecast: Scorching temperatures, forceful winds

DOHA: In the recent Doha weather forecast, the Qatar Meteorology Department has indicated that temperatures will be at their peak at 40°C on Friday, June 6, 2025, during the festival of Eid ul Adha, along with northwestern winds reaching speeds of up to 22 knots during the daytime.

The department has urged residents of Doha to prepare for severe heat and strong winds on the festival of Eid ul Adha.

The stormy weather is likely to start on Thursday, June 5, when gusting winds will reach their maximum intensity, irregularly carrying slight dust.

However, conditions will progressively calm by Friday and Saturday, providing some relief for those celebrating the festivities.

Despite the low wind intensity, temperatures will still be high, with Thursday and Saturday reaching a maximum of 39°C. At night, the temperature will go down to 31°C and 28°C, respectively.

According to the Doha weather forecast, alongside the boiling heat, sea waves will also be affected, with wave heights ranging from 4-7 feet on Thursday before gradually sinking to 1-4 feet by Saturday.

The Qatar Meteorology Department advises boaters and beachgoers to exercise caution due to variable wave heights and strong winds, which may present safety hazards.

Individuals sensitive to high temperatures, including those with respiratory conditions, allergies, or heat-related illnesses, are particularly urged to take additional precautions to prevent any mishaps.

Staying hydrated, minimising direct sun exposure, and refraining from strenuous outdoor activities during peak hours can help alleviate the impacts of extreme weather conditions.

As per the Doha weather forecast, the region experiences seasonal climate changes, specialists highlight the significance of public awareness and preparation.

The Qatar Meteorology Department has urged residents to remain informed through official weather updates, and be vigilant especially as the Eid ul Adha celebrations may lead to increased outdoor activities.