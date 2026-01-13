Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - January 13, 2026

In the dynamic foreign exchange market of Pakistan, currency rates continue to play a crucial role for businesses, travelers, and investors. As of January 13, 2026, the open market rates show stability across major currencies, with the US Dollar holding steady amid global economic influences.

This update provides the latest buying and selling rates for key currencies, helping you stay informed on “US Dollar rate in Pakistan today” and other essential exchange details. Whether you’re remitting funds or planning international transactions, these rates reflect the current trends in Pakistan’s forex landscape.

US Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

The US Dollar remains the benchmark currency for many in Pakistan. On January 13, 2026, the buying rate for the US Dollar stands at PKR 280.75, while the selling rate is PKR 282.75. This slight spread indicates a stable market, with minimal fluctuations compared to recent days. For those searching for “Dollar rate in Pakistan today,” this positions the USD as a reliable option for conversions, influenced by factors like international oil prices and remittance inflows.

UK Pound Rate in Pakistan Today

The British Pound Sterling, often sought after by students and expatriates, is trading at a buying rate of PKR 377 and a selling rate of PKR 380 as of January 13, 2026. With the UK economy showing resilience, the Pound’s rate in Pakistan today offers opportunities for those dealing in European transactions. Keywords like “Pound to PKR today” highlight its popularity among Pakistani diaspora communities.

Canadian Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

For individuals with ties to Canada, the Canadian Dollar’s exchange rate is noteworthy. Today, January 13, 2026, it is available at a buying rate of PKR 201 and a selling rate of PKR 205. This rate reflects ongoing trade relations between Pakistan and Canada, making it relevant for immigrants and businesses alike. Searches for “Canadian Dollar rate in Pakistan” often spike due to educational and migration interests.

Qatari Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today

The Qatari Riyal, important for Pakistani workers in Qatar, is quoted at a buying rate of PKR 76.26 and a selling rate of PKR 76.96 on January 13, 2026. With strong bilateral ties, this currency’s stability supports the large expatriate community. “Qatari Riyal to PKR today” remains a top query for remittance purposes.

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate in Pakistan Today

Known for its high value, the Kuwaiti Dinar commands a buying rate of PKR 908 and a selling rate of PKR 918 as of January 13, 2026. This premium positioning makes it a favorite among overseas workers in Kuwait. For those looking up “Kuwaiti Dinar rate in Pakistan today,” it underscores the economic benefits of Gulf employment.

Bahraini Dinar Rate in Pakistan Today

The Bahraini Dinar is trading at PKR 744 for buying and PKR 754 for selling on January 13, 2026. Its rate highlights Bahrain’s role as a destination for Pakistani labor. “Bahraini Dinar to PKR today” queries often relate to job markets in the region.

Among other notable currencies, the Saudi Riyal (SAR) is at PKR 74.85 buying and PKR 75.5 selling, while the UAE Dirham (AED) stands at PKR 76.5 buying and PKR 77.35 selling. Additional rates include the Euro at PKR 326.75 buying and PKR 329.75 selling, Australian Dollar at PKR 186 buying and PKR 190.5 selling, Chinese Yuan at PKR 39.59 buying and PKR 39.99 selling, and Japanese Yen at PKR 1.77 buying and PKR 1.87 selling, providing a comprehensive view for diverse international needs.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information, consult authorized exchange dealers or banks, as rates can vary slightly based on location and market conditions.