Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - October 06, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has unveiled the latest mark-to-market (M2M) exchange rates for major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on October 06, 2025.

These rates, vital for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are derived from the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies calculated using USD/PKR data and their USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) exhibited a subtle downward movement, trading at 281.2539 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates ascending to 293.5880 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) held steady at 74.9940 PKR for the spot rate, rising to 77.7449 PKR over one year. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was quoted at 76.5733 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 80.0131 PKR. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) opened at 77.1616 PKR in the spot market, climbing to 80.4977 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) continued to shine as a strong performer at 921.9928 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 967.6757 PKR, underscoring persistent demand. The Euro (EUR) saw a dip to 327.8014 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates reaching 348.0742 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) stood at 746.0810 PKR, advancing to 775.4067 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 377.5833 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 393.1884 PKR, reflecting steady forward premium expansion.

Market experts link the USD’s mild softening and the EUR’s decline to ongoing global economic uncertainties and robust local remittance flows that are cushioning the PKR. Gulf currencies like SAR, AED, QAR, KWD, and BHD demonstrate resilience amid regional stability, making them key focuses for Pakistani expatriates and traders. The forward premiums point to a balanced yet watchful stance for the PKR, influenced by potential US Federal Reserve decisions and international trade dynamics.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8727 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 351.9193 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 185.6416 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 201.5146 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.8799 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 28.2313 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 43.9041 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 217.3271 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 163.7741 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 66.6953 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1423 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1677 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.2640 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 730.4916 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.3094 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 52.7157 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.1974 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.5044 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9301 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.6807 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.7524 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0170 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.2140 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.3923 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.1989 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.3392 PKR. As with previous updates, BDT, BRL, and ARS do not carry forward rates beyond the spot market.

These rates are sourced from State Bank of Pakistan’s official M2M release