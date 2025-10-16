Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - October 16, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan has released the official exchange rates for October 16, 2025, showing the Pakistani Rupee’s position against major international currencies in the interbank market.

US Dollar Remains Stable Above PKR 281

The US Dollar is trading at PKR 281.1136 in the ready market, maintaining its position as the most widely traded currency in Pakistan. The greenback shows forward rates climbing to PKR 281.3084 for one-week contracts and reaching PKR 293.4351 for one-year forward contracts, reflecting market expectations for the rupee’s trajectory.

British Pound Sterling Commands Premium Rate

The UK Pound continues to trade at a significant premium, standing at PKR 377.6480 in the spot market. The Sterling’s forward rates extend to PKR 377.9268 for one-week deliveries and PKR 393.2566 for one-year forward contracts, maintaining its position as one of the strongest currencies against the Pakistani Rupee.

Gulf Currencies: Key Trading Partners

The Saudi Riyal is valued at PKR 74.9536, reflecting the strong economic ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom. Forward rates show the Riyal at PKR 74.9846 for one-week and PKR 77.6324 for one-year contracts.

The Bahraini Dinar commands the second-highest rate among major currencies at PKR 745.7088 in the ready market, with one-week rates at PKR 746.1612 and one-year forwards reaching PKR 774.7984.

The Qatari Riyal stands at PKR 77.1210 for immediate delivery, with forward rates moving to PKR 77.1786 for one-week and PKR 80.4582 for one-year tenures.

The UAE Dirham, crucial for Pakistan’s trade and remittance flows, is trading at PKR 76.5351 in the spot market, with one-week rates at PKR 76.5889 and one-year forwards at PKR 79.9725, reflecting the currency’s peg to the US Dollar.

Other Major Currencies

Among other significant currencies, the Euro is trading at PKR 327.6379, while the Japanese Yen stands at PKR 1.8600 per unit. The Canadian Dollar is valued at PKR 200.2876, and the Australian Dollar at PKR 183.0049. The Kuwaiti Dinar holds the highest value against the rupee at PKR 918.6569, followed by the Omani Rial at PKR 730.1272. Asian currencies show the Chinese Yuan at PKR 39.4545, the Singapore Dollar at PKR 217.0426, and the Indian Rupee at PKR 3.1998.

These exchange rates are issued by the State Bank of Pakistan for authorized dealers to revalue their books on a mark-to-market basis and represent the weighted average of closing interbank exchange rates.