Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - October 17, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has published the latest mark-to-market (M2M) exchange rates for major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on October 17, 2025.

These rates, essential for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are based on the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies’ rates derived from USD/PKR data and their USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) showed slight depreciation, trading at 281.1015 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates progressing to 293.4535 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) held steady at 74.9504 PKR for the spot rate, with its one-year forward at 77.6496 PKR. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was at 76.5329 PKR, rising to 79.9786 PKR over one year. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) opened at 77.1177 PKR in the spot market, climbing to 80.4633 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained a powerhouse at 919.6541 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 966.2549 PKR, highlighting sustained demand. The Euro (EUR) dipped to 329.0995 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates reaching 349.0925 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) stood at 745.6767 PKR, advancing to 774.5392 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 377.3647 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 392.7842 PKR, reflecting consistent forward premium growth.

Analysts attribute the USD’s minor softening and the EUR’s slight decline to global economic fluctuations, while steady remittance inflows continue to support the PKR. Gulf currencies maintain their resilience, underpinned by stable regional economic conditions. The forward premiums suggest a cautious outlook for the PKR, with potential influences from global monetary policies, particularly from the US Federal Reserve.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8781 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 356.0500 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 181.4651 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 200.0010 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.7171 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 27.8645 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 44.0632 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 217.2010 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 160.6917 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 66.4857 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1890 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1963 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.0993 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 730.0957 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.3079 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 51.6598 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.2000 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.4470 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9279 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.5990 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.7213 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0170 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.1633 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.4742 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.1973 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.4318 PKR. As usual, BDT, BRL, and ARS have no forward rates beyond spot.