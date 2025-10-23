Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - October 23, 2025

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan has issued the official exchange rates for October 23, 2025, reflecting the Pakistani Rupee’s valuation against major global currencies in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The US Dollar is trading at PKR 281.0299 in the inter-bank market, showing a slight decline from earlier in the week. Forward contracts indicate rates of PKR 281.1431 for one-week deliveries and PKR 293.3684 for one-year tenures, demonstrating the market’s forward-looking currency expectations.

British Pound Dips to PKR 375.23

The UK Pound Sterling is valued at PKR 375.2311 in the spot market, reflecting recent movements in global currency markets. The Sterling’s forward rates stand at PKR 375.3887 for one-week contracts and extend to PKR 390.9877 for one-year forward deliveries, maintaining its position as a premium currency against the rupee.

Gulf Currencies: Essential Trading Partners

The Saudi Riyal is quoted at PKR 74.9293, underscoring the vital economic relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Forward rates show minimal variation with PKR 74.9375 for one-week and PKR 77.6548 for one-year contracts.

The Bahraini Dinar holds strong at PKR 745.4867 in the ready market, with one-week rates at PKR 745.6981 and one-year forwards climbing to PKR 774.4176, reflecting its position as one of the highest-valued currencies in the Gulf region.

The Qatari Riyal stands at PKR 77.1001 for spot transactions, with forward rates moving to PKR 77.1354 for one-week and PKR 80.4430 for one-year contracts.

The UAE Dirham, critical for Pakistan’s remittance inflows and bilateral trade, is trading at PKR 76.5113 in the spot market. One-week rates are at PKR 76.5429, while one-year forwards reach PKR 79.9598, maintaining stability due to its peg to the US Dollar.

Other Major International Currencies

Other notable currencies include the Euro at PKR 326.0087 and the Japanese Yen at PKR 1.8429 per unit. The Canadian Dollar is valued at PKR 200.8145, while the Australian Dollar trades at PKR 182.8521. The Kuwaiti Dinar commands the highest rate against the rupee at PKR 916.7804, followed by the Omani Rial at PKR 729.9192. Regional Asian currencies show the Chinese Yuan at PKR 39.4541, the Singapore Dollar at PKR 216.3682, and the Indian Rupee at PKR 3.1972.

These exchange rates are published by the State Bank of Pakistan for authorized dealers to conduct mark-to-market revaluation and represent the weighted average of closing interbank exchange rates.