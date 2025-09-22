Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - September 22, 2025
- Sep 22, 2025 -
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has published its most recent Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for September 22, 2025, providing valuable information for corporations, investors, and individuals managing finances in Pakistan.
Pakistan Currency Rates Today- Latest Updates
These figures, gathered from brokerage firms and LSEG Workspace, represent the weighted average of interbank closing rates, with a specific focus on the US Dollar (USD) and other major currencies, including the Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR). This report outlines today’s rates, compares them to September 19, 2025, values, and includes analysis from X posts to highlight ongoing trends and economic impacts.
Today’s Main Currency Rates in Pakistan
Below are the exchange rates for key currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of September 22, 2025, based on SBP’s M2M data, with comparisons to September 19 rates:
- Saudi Riyal (SAR):- Ready: 75.0385 (September 19: 75.0385, no change)- 1-Month: 75.3170 (September 19: 75.3170, no change)– 3-Month: 75.9153 (September 19: 75.9153, no change)- 6-Month: 76.4620 (September 19: 76.4620, no change)
– 1-Year: 77.9043 (September 19: 77.9043, no change)
The consistent SAR rate may lead to steady costs for remittances and Hajj/Umrah trips.
- UAE Dirham (AED):- Ready: 76.6320 (September 19: 76.6320, no change)- 1-Month: 76.9986 (September 19: 76.9986, no change)- 3-Month: 77.7150 (September 19: 77.7150, no change)– 6-Month: 78.3690 (September 19: 78.3690, no change)
– 1-Year: 80.0798 (September 19: 80.0798, no change)
The stable AED could mean consistent costs for commerce and transactions by expatriates.
- Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD):- Ready: 922.9113 (September 19: 922.9113, no change)- 1-Month: 927.9469 (September 19: 927.9469, no change)– 3-Month: 937.1763 (September 19: 937.1763, no change)- 6-Month: 945.2560 (September 19: 945.2560, no change)
– 1-Year: 965.8362 (September 19: 965.8362, no change)
The KWD’s steady value may help maintain costs for large transactions.
- Canadian Dollar (CAD):- Ready: 204.1927 (September 19: 204.1927, no change)- 1-Month: 205.4632 (September 19: 205.4632, no change)- 3-Month: 207.8909 (September 19: 207.8909, no change)– 6-Month: 210.1343 (September 19: 210.1343, no change)
– 1-Year: 216.1510 (September 19: 216.1510, no change)
The CAD’s stability could ensure steady costs for trade and Pakistanis living in Canada.
- Qatari Riyal (QAR):- Ready: 77.2186 (September 19: 77.2186, no change)- 1-Month: 77.5911 (September 19: 77.5911, no change)– 3-Month: 78.2978 (September 19: 78.2978, no change)- 6-Month: 78.9355 (September 19: 78.9355, no change)
– 1-Year: 80.5928 (September 19: 80.5928, no change)
The QAR’s stable rates may mean consistent expenses for Pakistanis employed in Qatar.
- US Dollar (USD):- Ready: 281.4515 (September 19: 281.4588, declined by PKR 0.0073)- 1-Month: 282.7699 (September 19: 282.7776, declined by PKR 0.0077)– 3-Month: 285.3906 (September 19: 285.3560, rose by PKR 0.0346)- 6-Month: 287.7768 (September 19: 287.6912, rose by PKR 0.0856)
– 1-Year: 293.9076 (September 19: 293.8907, rose by PKR 0.0169)
The USD’s slight dip could provide some relief for import costs; open market rates are approximately 281.50 for buying and 282.20 for selling.
Other Major Currencies
Other currencies also show shifts compared to September 19:
- Euro (EUR): Ready: 330.7195 (September 19: 330.9111, declined by PKR 0.1916), with 6-month at 342.9303.
- British Pound (GBP): Ready: 379.4388 (September 19: 379.5613, declined by PKR 0.1225), with 6-month at 389.5124.
- Swiss Franc (CHF): Ready: 353.7600 (September 19: 354.0808, declined by PKR 0.3208), with 6-month at 370.7146.
- Australian Dollar (AUD): Ready: 185.2654 (September 19: 185.6784, declined by PKR 0.4130), with 6-month at 190.6298.
- Singapore Dollar (SGD): Ready: 219.9840 (September 19: 219.9840, no change), with 6-month at 228.7057.
The rates are from the State Bank of Pakistan’s official M2M release.
