Dollar And Other Currency Rates Today In Pakistan - February 17, 2026

Karachi: The Pakistani rupee showed mixed movements against major foreign currencies in the open market on February 17, 2026. Investors and travelers looking for the latest dollar rate today in Pakistan and other key currency exchange rates can refer to the updated buying and selling figures below. These rates reflect open market trends (which usually differ from interbank rates) and are compiled from reliable forex sources.

US Dollar (USD) Rate in Pakistan Today

Buying: PKR 280.30

Selling: PKR 282.25

(Previous day Feb 16: Buy 280.25 – Sell 282.20 → slight increase of about 0.05 PKR)

British Pound (GBP) Rate in Pakistan Today

Buying: PKR 381.76

Selling: PKR 385.53

(Previous day Feb 16: Buy 381.50 – Sell 384.50 → up by 0.26 to 1.03 PKR)

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) Rate in Pakistan Today

Buying: PKR 905.09

Selling: PKR 914.52

(Previous day rates showed similar levels with very minor change)

Qatari Riyal (QAR) Rate in Pakistan Today

Buying: PKR 76.02

Selling: PKR 79.01

(Previous day Feb 16: Buy ≈76.12 – Sell ≈79.12 → small dip of 0.10–0.11 PKR)

Saudi Riyal (SAR) Rate in Pakistan Today

Buying: PKR 74.70

Selling: PKR 75.30

(Previous day Feb 16: Buy 74.75 – Sell 75.40 → marginal decline of 0.05–0.10 PKR)

UAE Dirham (AED) Rate in Pakistan Today

Buying: PKR 76.30

Selling: PKR 77.30

(Previous day Feb 16: Buy 76.30 – Sell 77.30 → stable with no major change)

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Rate in Pakistan Today

Buying: PKR 204.23

Selling: PKR 207.78

(Previous day Feb 16: Buy 204.42 – Sell 207.95 → minor softening of 0.17–0.19 PKR)

Other important currencies in the open market on February 17, 2026 (buying/selling):

Australian Dollar (AUD) 196.61 / 201.89

Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 741.53 / 751.03

Chinese Yuan (CNY) 38.00 / 40.00

Danish Krone (DKK) 43.32 / 43.72

Euro (EUR) 331.97 / 335.72

Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.27 / 36.14

Indian Rupee (INR) 2.82 / 3.32

Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.81 / 1.91

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 66.50 / 67.70

New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 167.38 / 171.32

Norwegian Krone (NOK) 27.61 / 27.91

Omani Riyal (OMR) 726.28 / 735.78

Singapore Dollar (SGD) 220.19 / 225.15

Swedish Krona (SEK) 30.10 / 30.40

Swiss Franc (CHF) 361.78 / 365.35

Thai Baht (THB) 8.50 / 8.85

Note: These are indicative open market rates and can change rapidly. Always confirm the latest rates with your local money exchanger or authorized dealer before any transaction.