Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today, 09 Jan. 2026

Karachi, 09 January 2026 – The Pakistani rupee eked out a marginal gain in Thursday’s session, with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fixing the USD/PKR mark-to-market currency rate at Rs 280.0235, 5 paisa below last close and the slimmest print of 2026 so far.

Priority Currencies – Quick Take

1.US Dollar (USD) – 280.02 (spot)

The 5-paisa retreat keeps the greenback glued to the 280 handle, well inside the 279–282 band that has framed trade since October. One-week forwards sit at 280.34, implying a wafer-thin 0.11 % carry. Exporters continue to sell above 280.50, while oil importers nibble below 280.00.

“Liquidity is ample; the currency rate is drifting on positional tidy-ups rather than fresh macro cues,” said a senior treasury dealer.

2. British Pound (GBP) – 376.07 (spot)

Sterling grabs headline space at 376.07 after UK wage data cooled BoE rate-cut bets; one-year forward is 392.04, implying 4.3 % annualised rupee softness. Textile exporters to Manchester are locking in six-month receivables above 378, keeping forward points well bid.

3. Saudi Riyal (SAR) – 74.67

SAR edges 1 paisa lower to 74.67; 12-month forward is 77.26, an annualised 3.5 %—still the tightest band among major remittance corridors. Exchange booths see steady demand from Umrah travellers locking in ahead of the January rush.

4. UAE Dirham (AED) – 76.25

AED softens 1 paisa to 76.25; six-month forward is 77.48, implying 3.2 % annualised rupee softness. UAE salary inflows remain anchored to formal banking, keeping the pair quietly stable.

5. Qatari Riyal (QAR) – 76.61

QAR slips 1 paisa to 76.61; 12-month forward is 79.91, a 4.3 % annualised gap—virtually identical to SAR and AED, underscoring uniform Gulf-peg calm.

6. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) – 916.31

KWD adds Rs 0.6 to 916.31 on the firmer USD cross. Twelve-month forwards at 962.89 equate to 5.1 % annualised PKR weakness—marginally wider than GCC peers owing to thinner dinar liquidity.

7. Australian Dollar (AUD) – 187.08

The “Aussie” slips to 187.08 as iron-ore dips below $101/t. One-year forward is 194.39, implying 3.9 % annualised rupee deprecation—almost flat against the SAR curve, confirming commodity-driven moves.

8. Canadian Dollar (CAD) – 201.80

The “Loonie” retreats to 201.80 as WTI crude eases to $75/bbl. Twelve-month forwards at 213.21 still pencil out to 5.7 % annualised rupee softness, but importers of prairie pulses are said to have covered February shipments early, capping further CAD losses.

Other Major Currencies

Euro opens at 326.14, down 0.4 % on the week after softer German CPI data; one-year forward is 345.49, translating into 5.9 % annualised rupee weakness. Japanese yen remains the cheapest major at 1.78 per unit, but forwards price 7.2 % annualised PKR decline—the steepest among G-10 pairs. Swiss franc is 350.10; Singapore dollar 217.68; Swedish krona 30.35; Norwegian krone 27.85; Danish krone 43.65; New Zealand dollar 160.52; Chinese yuan 40.11; Turkish lira 6.51; Russian ruble 3.51; Indian rupee 3.11; Bangladeshi taka 2.29—all inside well-worn ranges and implying no event-risk premium ahead of the IMF’s first-quarter 2026 review.