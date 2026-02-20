Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today- 20 Feb. 2026

Karachi, 20 February 2026 – The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), a state-owned commercial bank, has released its Ready Transaction Rates for today, showing the US Dollar selling at Rs 279.95 and buying at Rs 279.45, while the British Pound stands at Rs 376.45 / 375.78 – both pairs holding inside the narrow bands that have dominated 2026 so far.

Priority Currencies – Quick Take (NBP Ready Transaction Rates)

US Dollar (USD) – 279.95 / 279.45

The greenback is quoted 38 paisa above yesterday’s SBP M2M close, keeping the pair well inside the 279–282 corridor that has framed trade since October. The 50-paisa spread between TT selling and buying reflects healthy liquidity. Corporates are selling every spike above 280.00, while oil importers pick up dips toward 279.50.

“NBP’s board rate is indicative; the inter-bank market is expected to open flat once SBP releases its official M2M sheet,” said a senior treasury dealer. British Pound (GBP) – 376.45 / 375.78 ⭐

Sterling vaults into the spotlight at 376.45, gaining from yesterday’s 379.14 SBP fix; the 67-paisa spread shows active two-way flow. Garment exporters to Manchester are locking in six-month receivables above 378, keeping forward premiums well bid. Saudi Riyal (SAR) – 74.64 / 74.51

SAR is marked 9 paisa firmer at 74.64; the 13-paisa spread is tight for a retail board. Exchange companies report brisk walk-in demand from prospective Umrah travellers locking in rates before the seasonal rush. UAE Dirham (AED) – 76.24 / 76.10

Dirham is quoted flat at 76.24; the 14-paisa spread reflects steady Gulf remittance flows. UAE-based salary disbursements continue to migrate to banking channels, supporting the rupee into the winter months. Qatari Riyal (QAR) – 76.91 / 76.77

QAR trades at a 27-paisa premium to SAR, reflecting Qatar’s slightly higher USD cross. The 14-paisa spread is standard for retail transactions. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) – 916.67 / 915.03

The world’s highest-valued currency remains comfortably above 915. The 164-paisa spread is wider than Gulf peers due to lower dinar liquidity rather than macro concern. Australian Dollar (AUD) – 196.97 / 196.62

The “Aussie” is marked 196.97 as iron-ore steadies above $103/t. The tight 35-paisa spread shows commodity-linked currency stability. Canadian Dollar (CAD) – 204.53 / 204.16

The “Loonie” holds above 204 as WTI crude hovers near $76/bbl. The 37-paisa spread reflects steady energy-linked flows.

Other Major Currencies

Euro is marked 329.21 / 328.62, little changed on the week; the 59-paisa spread is tight for retail. Japanese yen remains the cheapest major at 1.8051 / 1.8019 per unit. Swiss franc is 360.96 / 360.32; Singapore dollar 220.64 / 220.25; Swedish krona 30.84 / 30.79; Norwegian krone 29.25 / 29.20; Danish krone 44.06 / 43.99; New Zealand dollar 166.62 / 166.32; Chinese yuan 40.56 / 40.49; Malaysian ringgit 71.68 / 71.55; Thai baht 8.97 / 8.95—all inside well-worn ranges and implying no event-risk premium ahead of the IMF’s first-quarter 2026 review.

Market Context & Outlook

The uniformly tight spreads—rarely exceeding 50 paisa for major pairs—tell currency desks that both importers and exporters believe the banking system has enough cover to defend the rupee through the winter remittance season. Until SBP releases its official M2M sheet later today, dealers will use NBP’s board as a proxy, keeping the USD currency rate anchored to the 279–282 corridor and dragging the rest of the currency mosaic along in its slipstream.