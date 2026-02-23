Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today- 23 Feb. 2026

Karachi, 23 February 2026 – The Pakistani rupee strengthened in Monday’s session, with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fixing the USD/PKR mark-to-market currency rate at Rs 279.5515, 2 paisa below last close and the slimmest print of 2026 so far.

Priority Currencies – Quick Take

US Dollar (USD) – 279.55 (spot)

The modest retreat keeps the greenback tethered to the 279.55 level, comfortably within the 279–282 range that has governed trade since October. One-week forwards sit at 279.87, implying a negligible 0.11 % carrying cost. Exporters continue to offload positions above 279.90, while petroleum importers accumulate on dips below 279.50.

“Market liquidity remains ample; the currency rate is drifting on technical flows rather than any fundamental catalyst,” noted a senior treasury official. British Pound (GBP) – 377.93 (spot) ⭐

Sterling climbs to 377.93 from Friday’s 376.45 NBP fix; one-year forward is 392.05, translating into 3.7 % annualised rupee depreciation. Textile exporters to Manchester are hedging six-month receivables near 379, maintaining healthy forward premiums. Saudi Riyal (SAR) – 74.54

SAR edges marginally lower to 74.5422; 12-month forward is 76.76, an annualised 3.0 %—still the narrowest spread among principal remittance channels. Exchange houses report steady foot traffic from pilgrims securing rates ahead of the upcoming Umrah season. UAE Dirham (AED) – 76.11

AED firms slightly to 76.1088; six-month forward is 77.36, implying 3.3 % annualised rupee softness. Gulf salary remittances continue flowing through official banking corridors, keeping the cross-rate anchored. Qatari Riyal (QAR) – 76.48

QAR mirrors regional peers at 76.4848; 12-month forward is 79.36, a 4.2 % annualised differential—virtually matching SAR and AED, underscoring uniform Gulf-peg stability. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) – 915.66

KWD softens to 915.6617 on the subdued USD cross. Twelve-month forwards at 957.28 equate to 4.5 % annualised PKR weakness—marginally wider than GCC counterparts due to thinner dinar market depth. Australian Dollar (AUD) – 197.89

The “Aussie” rebounds to 197.89 as iron-ore steadies above $104/t. One-year forward is 203.69, implying 2.9 % annualised rupee depreciation—tracking closely with the SAR curve, affirming commodity-linked volatility. Canadian Dollar (CAD) – 204.84

The “Loonie” firms to 204.84 as WTI crude hovers near $76/bbl. Twelve-month forwards at 215.20 still pencil out to 5.1 % annualised rupee softness, though prairie pulse importers are said to have pre-booked March cargoes, limiting further CAD upside.

Other Major Currencies

Euro opens at 330.44, down 0.1 % on the week following softer Eurozone inflation data; one-year forward is 348.35, translating into 5.4 % annualised rupee weakness. Japanese yen remains the most affordable major at 1.81 per unit, but forwards price 6.0 % annualised PKR decline—the steepest among G-10 pairs. Swiss franc is 361.97; Singapore dollar 221.08; Swedish krona 30.94; Norwegian krone 29.35; Danish krone 44.23; New Zealand dollar 167.14; Chinese yuan 40.46; Turkish lira 6.38; Russian ruble 3.63; Indian rupee 3.08; Bangladeshi taka 2.29—all within familiar ranges and suggesting no event-risk premium ahead of the IMF’s first-quarter 2026 assessment.

Market Context & Outlook

The uniformly compressed forward premiums—scarcely 4–5 % annualised even for the least-liquid crosses—signal to currency desks that both importers and exporters are confident the State Bank retains sufficient firepower to safeguard the rupee through the winter remittance window. Reserves have climbed to $21.26 billion, while the real effective exchange rate (REER) eased to 98.2 in November, a threshold the IMF deems “competitive yet not undervalued.” Barring an oil spike above $90 or political turbulence derailing the Fund programme, dealers anticipate the USD currency rate will stay tethered to the 278–282 zone for Q1 2026, pulling the broader currency matrix along in its wake.