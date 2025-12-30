Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today, 30 Dec. 2025

Karachi, 30 December 2025 – The Pakistani rupee firmed marginally in the year’s final full session, with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fixing the USD/PKR mark-to-market currency rate at Rs 280.1515, 7 paisa below last close and the slimmest print since late December.

Priority Currencies – Quick Take

1. US Dollar (USD) – 280.15 (spot)

The 7-paisa retreat keeps the greenback glued to the 279–282 channel that has framed trade since early autumn. One-week forwards sit at 280.40, implying a paper-thin 0.10 % carry. Exporters continue to offer above 280.80, while oil importers nibble below 280.20.

“Year-end liquidity is flush; the currency rate is drifting on positional tidy-ups rather than fresh macro cues,” said a senior treasury desk.

2. Saudi Riyal (SAR) – 74.69

SAR edges 1 paisa lower to 74.69; 12-month forward is 77.19, an annualised 3.4 %—still the narrowest band among major remittance corridors. Exchange houses see steady demand from Umrah travellers locking in levels before the January rush.

3. UAE Dirham (AED) – 76.28

AED holds at 76.28; six-month forward is 77.52, implying 3.3 % annualised rupee softness. UAE salary inflows remain anchored to formal banking channels, keeping the pair quietly stable.

4. Qatari Riyal (QAR) – 76.86

QAR slips 1 paisa to 76.86; one-year forward is 80.12, a 4.3 % annualised gap—virtually identical to SAR and AED, underscoring uniform Gulf-peg calm.

5. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) – 909.41

KWD drifts Rs 2.3 lower to 909.41 on the softer USD leg. Twelve-month forwards at 956.13 equate to 5.1 % annualised PKR weakness—marginally wider than GCC peers owing to thinner dinar liquidity.

6. Bahraini Dinar (BHD) – 743.04

BHD softens 19 paisa to 743.04; six-month forward is 753.23, an annualised 2.8 %—the flattest curve among Gulf units. Manama-linked IT remittances remain steady.

7. Australian Dollar (AUD) – 187.93

The “Aussie” touches a seven-week peak of 187.93 as iron-ore futures nudge $111/t. One-year forward is 195.15, implying 3.8 % annualised rupee deprecation—almost flat against the SAR curve, confirming that AUD/PKR moves are driven by commodity swings rather than PKR risk.

8. Canadian Dollar (CAD) – 204.69

The “Loonie” holds above 204.69 as WTI crude steadies near $80/bbl. Twelve-month forwards at 216.24 still pencil out to 5.7 % annualised rupee softness, but importers of prairie pulses are said to have covered February shipments early, capping further CAD gains.

Other Majors – Single-Paragraph Round-Up

Euro opens at 329.64, up 0.3 % on the week after softer US payroll data; one-year forward is 349.12, translating into 5.9 % annualised rupee weakness. Sterling firms to 378.44, little moved after BoE minutes cooled rate-cut bets. Japanese yen remains the cheapest major at 1.80 per unit, but forwards price 7.0 % annualised PKR decline—the steepest among G-10 pairs. Swiss franc is 355.08; Singapore dollar 218.17; Swedish krona 30.53; Norwegian krone 27.91; Danish krone 44.14; New Zealand dollar 162.88; Chinese yuan 40.07; Turkish lira 6.52; Russian ruble 3.56; Indian rupee 3.12; Bangladeshi taka 2.29—all inside well-worn ranges and implying no event-risk premium ahead of the IMF’s first-quarter 2026 review.

Market Context & Outlook

The uniformly slender forward premiums—barely 5–6 % annualised even for the least-liquid pairs—tell currency desks that both importers and exporters believe the State Bank has enough cover to defend the rupee through the winter remittance season. Reserves have risen $1.5 billion in six weeks to $20.5 billion, while the real effective exchange rate (REER) slipped to 98.2 in November, a level the IMF considers “competitive but not undervalued.” Unless oil spikes above $90 or political noise disrupts the Fund programme, traders expect the USD currency rate to remain hand-cuffed to the 279–282 corridor for the rest of 2025, dragging the rest of the currency mosaic along in its slipstream.