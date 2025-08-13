Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – August 13, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for August 13, 2025, offering critical insights for businesses, investors, and individuals navigating Pakistan’s financial markets.

These rates, compiled from brokerage houses and Reuters Eikon Terminal, reflect the weighted average of closing interbank exchange rates, with a focus on the US Dollar (USD) and key currencies such as the US Dollar (USD), Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR).

Key Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Below are the exchange rates for major currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of August 13, 2025, from SBP’s M2M rates, compared to August 12 rates:

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Ready: PKR 75.2033 (August 12: PKR 75.2553, down by PKR 0.0520) 1-Month: PKR 75.5297 (August 12: PKR 75.5547, down by PKR 0.0250) 3-Month: PKR 76.0670 (August 12: PKR 76.1125, down by PKR 0.0455) 6-Month: PKR 76.5870 (August 12: PKR 76.6200, down by PKR 0.0330) 1-Year: PKR 78.1737 (August 12: PKR 78.2275, down by PKR 0.0538)

The SAR’s continued decline may provide slight relief for remittances and Hajj/Umrah travel expenses.

UAE Dirham (AED): Ready: PKR 76.8371 (August 12: PKR 76.8903, down by PKR 0.0532) 1-Month: PKR 77.2233 (August 12: PKR 77.2534, down by PKR 0.0301) 3-Month: PKR 77.8654 (August 12: PKR 77.9089, down by PKR 0.0435) 6-Month: PKR 78.4738 (August 12: PKR 78.5079, down by PKR 0.0341) 1-Year: PKR 80.3394 (August 12: PKR 80.3883, down by PKR 0.0489)

The AED’s decrease could marginally ease costs for trade and expatriate transactions.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Ready: PKR 923.9575 (August 12: PKR 923.9310, up by PKR 0.0265) 1-Month: PKR 929.0156 (August 12: PKR 928.7625, up by PKR 0.2531) 3-Month: PKR 937.1610 (August 12: PKR 937.0596, up by PKR 0.1014) 6-Month: PKR 944.7177 (August 12: PKR 944.3792, up by PKR 0.3385) 1-Year: PKR 967.4611 (August 12: PKR 967.3209, up by PKR 0.1402)

The KWD’s slight increase may raise costs for high-value transactions.

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Ready: PKR 205.0963 (August 12: PKR 204.9477, up by PKR 0.1486) 1-Month: PKR 206.4279 (August 12: PKR 206.2172, up by PKR 0.2107) 3-Month: PKR 208.6665 (August 12: PKR 208.4887, up by PKR 0.1778) 6-Month: PKR 210.7835 (August 12: PKR 210.5921, up by PKR 0.1914) 1-Year: PKR 217.1521 (August 12: PKR 217.0571, up by PKR 0.0950)

The CAD’s increase could slightly raise costs for Pakistan’s trade and diaspora in Canada.

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Ready: PKR 77.4338 (August 12: PKR 77.4874, down by PKR 0.0536) 1-Month: PKR 77.8198 (August 12: PKR 77.8473, down by PKR 0.0275) 3-Month: PKR 78.4654 (August 12: PKR 78.5126, down by PKR 0.0472) 6-Month: PKR 79.0691 (August 12: PKR 79.1056, down by PKR 0.0365) 1-Year: PKR 80.9094 (August 12: PKR 80.9631, down by PKR 0.0537)

The QAR’s decline may ease expenses for Pakistanis working in Qatar.

US Dollar (USD): Ready: PKR 282.2228 (August 12: PKR 282.4180, down by PKR 0.1952) 1-Month: PKR 283.6176 (August 12: PKR 283.7193, down by PKR 0.1017) 3-Month: PKR 285.9245 (August 12: PKR 286.0763, down by PKR 0.1518) 6-Month: PKR 288.0770 (August 12: PKR 288.1984, down by PKR 0.1214) 1-Year: PKR 294.7854 (August 12: PKR 294.9567, down by PKR 0.1713)

The USD’s decline aligns with open market trends reported on X, where the USD was quoted at PKR 283.91, slightly higher than SBP’s ready rate, potentially easing import costs.



Other Notable Currencies

Other major currencies show mixed changes compared to August 12:

Euro (EUR): Ready: PKR 330.4547 (August 12: PKR 328.1556, up by PKR 2.2991), with 6-month at PKR 342.4188 (August 12: PKR 339.9572, up by PKR 2.4616).

British Pound (GBP): Ready: PKR 382.2990 (August 12: PKR 380.0781, up by PKR 2.2209), with 6-month at PKR 392.0529 (August 12: PKR 389.6775, up by PKR 2.3754).

Swiss Franc (CHF): Ready: PKR 351.2856 (August 12: PKR 348.6642, up by PKR 2.6214), with 6-month at PKR 368.0396 (August 12: PKR 365.2390, up by PKR 2.8006).

Australian Dollar (AUD): Ready: PKR 184.8701 (August 12: PKR 183.5999, up by PKR 1.2702), with 6-month at PKR 190.0455 (August 12: PKR 188.6670, up by PKR 1.3785).

Singapore Dollar (SGD): Ready: PKR 220.4005 (August 12: PKR 219.6267, up by PKR 0.7738), with 6-month at PKR 229.0347 (August 12: PKR 228.1042, up by PKR 0.9305).

Analysis and Implications

The mixed trends in exchange rates from August 12 to August 13, with declines in SAR, AED, QAR, and USD but increases in KWD, CAD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, and SGD, suggest a complex market dynamic. The decline in USD, SAR, AED, and QAR ready rates indicates short-term PKR strengthening, potentially lowering costs for imports, remittances, and travel. However, the rise in EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, and SGD ready rates, alongside elevated forward rates for most currencies, signals market expectations of potential PKR weakening in the medium to long term. Posts on X highlight the USD at PKR 283.91 in open markets, slightly above SBP’s ready rate, reflecting persistent currency shortages and skepticism about government efforts to stabilize the PKR at PKR 250. These M2M rates are crucial for authorized dealers to revalue their books daily, impacting financial reporting, trade pricing, and investment strategies. For individuals, these fluctuations affect remittances, travel budgets, and overseas education costs.

The rates are sourced from the State Bank of Pakistan’s official M2M releas