Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – August 2, 2025

In today’s financial landscape, keeping track of currency exchange rates is crucial for businesses, travelers, and investors in Pakistan. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) exchange rates, providing essential insights for authorized dealers and market participants.

These rates, sourced from brokerage houses and Reuters Eikon Terminal, reflect the weighted average of closing interbank exchange rates, with a special focus on the US Dollar (USD) and other key currencies like the Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR).

Key Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Here’s a detailed look at the exchange rates for major currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of August 2, 2025, especially SAR, AED, KWD, CAD, and QAR:

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Ready: PKR 75.3655 1-Month: PKR 75.6772 3-Month: PKR 76.1714 6-Month: PKR 76.6558 1-Year: PKR 78.3212

The SAR remains a vital currency for Pakistanis, especially for remittances and Hajj/Umrah travel, showing a steady upward trend over longer terms.

UAE Dirham (AED): Ready: PKR 76.9711 1-Month: PKR 77.3541 3-Month: PKR 77.9542 6-Month: PKR 78.5448 1-Year: PKR 80.4675

The AED is critical for trade and expatriate communities, reflecting stability with gradual increases over time.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Ready: PKR 923.4042 1-Month: PKR 928.5026 3-Month: PKR 936.2101 6-Month: PKR 943.2392 1-Year: PKR 967.0229

The KWD, one of the strongest currencies globally, continues to command a high value, making it significant for high-value transactions.

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Ready: PKR 203.7979 1-Month: PKR 205.0997 3-Month: PKR 207.2513 6-Month: PKR 209.3419 1-Year: PKR 216.1459

The CAD is increasingly relevant due to Pakistan’s trade relations and the Pakistani diaspora in Canada.

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Ready: PKR 77.5614 1-Month: PKR 77.9558 3-Month: PKR 78.5664 6-Month: PKR 79.1336 1-Year: PKR 81.0607

The QAR holds importance for Pakistanis working in Qatar and for bilateral economic activities.

US Dollar (USD): Ready: PKR 282.7186 1-Month: PKR 284.0921 3-Month: PKR 286.2292 6-Month: PKR 288.2729 1-Year: PKR 295.2435

The USD remains a benchmark currency, influencing Pakistan’s import costs and international trade dynamics.



Other Notable Currencies

In addition to the highlighted currencies, here are rates for other major currencies:

Euro (EUR): Ready at PKR 322.6950, rising to PKR 344.5411 for 1-year.

Ready at PKR 322.6950, rising to PKR 344.5411 for 1-year. British Pound (GBP): Ready at PKR 372.6797, increasing to PKR 390.2122 for 1-year.

Ready at PKR 372.6797, increasing to PKR 390.2122 for 1-year. Swiss Franc (CHF): Ready at PKR 346.5751, reaching PKR 377.8628 for 1-year.

Ready at PKR 346.5751, reaching PKR 377.8628 for 1-year. Australian Dollar (AUD): Ready at PKR 181.7881, climbing to PKR 191.0757 for 1-year.

Ready at PKR 181.7881, climbing to PKR 191.0757 for 1-year. Singapore Dollar (SGD): Ready at PKR 217.7858, up to PKR 233.2967 for 1-year.

The M2M exchange rates are used by authorized dealers to revalue their books daily, ensuring accurate financial reporting and market alignment. For businesses, these rates impact import and export pricing, while for individuals, they affect remittances, travel expenses, and overseas investments. The steady rise in rates for SAR, AED, KWD, CAD, and QAR over longer terms suggests a strengthening of these currencies against the PKR, which could influence cost-of-living and business planning in Pakistan.

These rates are compiled using the latest report from State Bank of Pakistan.