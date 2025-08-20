Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – August 20, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued its most recent Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for August 20, 2025, delivering essential details for enterprises, financiers, and citizens managing Pakistan’s economic terrain.

These figures, gathered from brokerage firms and Reuters Eikon Terminal, denote the weighted average of interbank closing rates, emphasizing the US Dollar (USD) and prominent currencies including the Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR). This piece outlines current rates, contrasts them with those from August 18, 2025, and weaves in perspectives from X posts to underscore prevailing patterns and financial ramifications.

Key Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Here are the exchange rates for principal currencies versus the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of August 20, 2025, drawn from SBP’s M2M rates, alongside comparisons to August 18 figures:

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Ready: PKR 75.1330 (August 18: PKR 75.1607, down by PKR 0.0277) 1-Month: PKR 75.4979 (August 18: PKR 75.4734, up by PKR 0.0245) 3-Month: PKR 76.0445 (August 18: PKR 76.0394, up by PKR 0.0051) 6-Month: PKR 76.5596 (August 18: PKR 76.5712, down by PKR 0.0116) 1-Year: PKR 78.1085 (August 18: PKR 78.1393, down by PKR 0.0308)

The SAR’s minor dip could provide small savings for transfers and pilgrimage costs.

UAE Dirham (AED): Ready: PKR 76.7654 (August 18: PKR 76.7814, down by PKR 0.0160) 1-Month: PKR 77.1958 (August 18: PKR 77.1616, up by PKR 0.0342) 3-Month: PKR 77.8516 (August 18: PKR 77.8275, up by PKR 0.0241) 6-Month: PKR 78.4636 (August 18: PKR 78.4584, up by PKR 0.0052) 1-Year: PKR 80.2789 (August 18: PKR 80.2965, down by PKR 0.0176)

The AED’s subtle drop might marginally cut expenses for commerce and overseas workers.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Ready: PKR 922.3444 (August 18: PKR 923.0451, down by PKR 0.7007) 1-Month: PKR 927.9597 (August 18: PKR 928.1213, down by PKR 0.1616) 3-Month: PKR 936.3203 (August 18: PKR 936.6125, down by PKR 0.2922) 6-Month: PKR 944.2729 (August 18: PKR 944.2729, unchanged) 1-Year: PKR 966.1423 (August 18: PKR 966.8493, down by PKR 0.7070)

The KWD’s reduction may lessen expenses for substantial transactions.

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Ready: PKR 203.2888 (August 18: PKR 204.3534, down by PKR 1.0646) 1-Month: PKR 204.7227 (August 18: PKR 205.6590, down by PKR 0.9363) 3-Month: PKR 206.9842 (August 18: PKR 207.9657, down by PKR 0.9815) 6-Month: PKR 210.1546 (August 18: PKR 210.1546, unchanged) 1-Year: PKR 215.3623 (August 18: PKR 216.4663, down by PKR 1.1040)

The CAD’s drop could decrease costs for Pakistan’s commerce and expatriates in Canada.

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Ready: PKR 77.3594 (August 18: PKR 77.3861, down by PKR 0.0267) 1-Month: PKR 77.7830 (August 18: PKR 77.7469, up by PKR 0.0361) 3-Month: PKR 78.4289 (August 18: PKR 78.4091, up by PKR 0.0198) 6-Month: PKR 79.0195 (August 18: PKR 79.0253, down by PKR 0.0058) 1-Year: PKR 80.8060 (August 18: PKR 80.8276, down by PKR 0.0216)

The QAR’s slight fall may cut costs for Pakistanis employed in Qatar.

US Dollar (USD): Ready: PKR 281.9515 (August 18: PKR 282.0180, down by PKR 0.0665) 1-Month: PKR 283.5061 (August 18: PKR 283.3952, up by PKR 0.1109) 3-Month: PKR 285.8588 (August 18: PKR 285.7863, up by PKR 0.0725) 6-Month: PKR 288.0249 (August 18: PKR 288.0147, up by PKR 0.0102) 1-Year: PKR 294.5551 (August 18: PKR 294.6359, down by PKR 0.0808)

The USD’s dip matches open market patterns noted on X, with ARY News reporting interbank at PKR 282.02 and open selling at PKR 285.00 on August 18, possibly mitigating import expenses.



Other Notable Currencies

Other significant currencies also exhibit shifts compared to August 18:

Euro (EUR): Ready at PKR 328.3325 (August 18: PKR 329.2842, down by PKR 0.9517), rising to PKR 340.5440 for 6-month.

Ready at PKR 328.3325 (August 18: PKR 329.2842, down by PKR 0.9517), rising to PKR 340.5440 for 6-month. British Pound (GBP): Ready at PKR 380.8177 (August 18: PKR 381.8382, down by PKR 1.0205), increasing to PKR 390.8267 for 6-month.

Ready at PKR 380.8177 (August 18: PKR 381.8382, down by PKR 1.0205), increasing to PKR 390.8267 for 6-month. Swiss Franc (CHF): Ready at PKR 348.8635 (August 18: PKR 349.3131, down by PKR 0.4496), reaching PKR 365.7552 for 6-month.

Ready at PKR 348.8635 (August 18: PKR 349.3131, down by PKR 0.4496), reaching PKR 365.7552 for 6-month. Australian Dollar (AUD): Ready at PKR 181.6049 (August 18: PKR 183.5937, down by PKR 1.9888), climbing to PKR 186.8672 for 6-month.

Ready at PKR 181.6049 (August 18: PKR 183.5937, down by PKR 1.9888), climbing to PKR 186.8672 for 6-month. Singapore Dollar (SGD): Ready at PKR 219.3577 (August 18: PKR 219.8199, down by PKR 0.4622), up to PKR 228.0827 for 6-month.

The broad-based drop in SAR, AED, KWD, CAD, QAR, USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, and SGD rates from August 18 to August 20 points to a temporary bolstering of the PKR, potentially curbing expenses for imports, money transfers, and journeys. X posts and ARY News updates show the USD at PKR 282.02 interbank and PKR 285.00 open market selling on August 18, highlighting ongoing disparities between official and street rates. Although short-term PKR gains are evident, higher forward rates (6-month to 1-year) for most currencies imply market forecasts of possible PKR depreciation over time. These M2M rates are key for authorized dealers in daily book adjustments, affecting fiscal statements, commerce valuations, and funding choices. For people, these variations influence transfers, vacation spending, and international schooling fees.

The rates originate from the State Bank of Pakistan’s official M2M publication