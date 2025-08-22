Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – August 22, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has unveiled its latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) exchange rates for August 22, 2025, supplying key data for companies, speculators, and residents handling Pakistan’s monetary scene.

These values, assembled from brokerage entities and Reuters Eikon Terminal, indicate the weighted average of interbank closing rates, highlighting the US Dollar (USD) and significant currencies such as the Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR). This overview presents today’s rates, juxtaposes them with those from August 20, 2025, and includes viewpoints from online sources to emphasize ongoing developments and fiscal consequences.

Key Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Here are the exchange rates for primary currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of August 22, 2025, from SBP’s M2M rates, contrasted with August 20 rates:

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Ready: PKR 75.1305 (August 20: PKR 75.1330, down by PKR 0.0025) 1-Month: PKR 75.4621 (August 20: PKR 75.4979, down by PKR 0.0358) 3-Month: PKR 76.0271 (August 20: PKR 76.0445, down by PKR 0.0174) 6-Month: PKR 76.5443 (August 20: PKR 76.5596, down by PKR 0.0153) 1-Year: PKR 78.1112 (August 20: PKR 78.1085, up by PKR 0.0027)

The SAR’s slight reduction may marginally ease expenses for remittances and religious travel.

UAE Dirham (AED): Ready: PKR 76.7526 (August 20: PKR 76.7654, down by PKR 0.0128) 1-Month: PKR 77.1537 (August 20: PKR 77.1958, down by PKR 0.0421) 3-Month: PKR 77.8378 (August 20: PKR 77.8516, down by PKR 0.0138) 6-Month: PKR 78.4365 (August 20: PKR 78.4636, down by PKR 0.0271) 1-Year: PKR 80.2827 (August 20: PKR 80.2789, up by PKR 0.0038)

The AED’s minor decrease could slightly diminish costs for business and expatriate dealings.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Ready: PKR 921.3475 (August 20: PKR 922.3444, down by PKR 0.9969) 1-Month: PKR 926.6247 (August 20: PKR 927.9597, down by PKR 1.3350) 3-Month: PKR 935.2737 (August 20: PKR 936.3203, down by PKR 1.0466) 6-Month: PKR 943.8112 (August 20: PKR 944.2729, down by PKR 0.4617) 1-Year: PKR 965.1842 (August 20: PKR 966.1423, down by PKR 0.9581)

The KWD’s drop may reduce expenses for large-scale transactions.

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Ready: PKR 202.6269 (August 20: PKR 203.2888, down by PKR 0.6619) 1-Month: PKR 203.9693 (August 20: PKR 204.7227, down by PKR 0.7534) 3-Month: PKR 206.3092 (August 20: PKR 206.9842, down by PKR 0.6750) 6-Month: PKR 209.1119 (August 20: PKR 210.1546, down by PKR 1.0427) 1-Year: PKR 214.7211 (August 20: PKR 215.3623, down by PKR 0.6412)

The CAD’s decline could lower costs for Pakistan’s trade relations and communities in Canada.

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Ready: PKR 77.3466 (August 20: PKR 77.3594, down by PKR 0.0128) 1-Month: PKR 77.7589 (August 20: PKR 77.7830, down by PKR 0.0241) 3-Month: PKR 78.4223 (August 20: PKR 78.4289, down by PKR 0.0066) 6-Month: PKR 78.9931 (August 20: PKR 79.0195, down by PKR 0.0264) 1-Year: PKR 80.8043 (August 20: PKR 80.8060, down by PKR 0.0017)

The QAR’s subtle fall may cut expenses for Pakistanis employed in Qatar.

US Dollar (USD): Ready: PKR 281.9047 (August 20: PKR 281.9515, down by PKR 0.0468) 1-Month: PKR 283.3526 (August 20: PKR 283.5061, down by PKR 0.1535) 3-Month: PKR 285.8009 (August 20: PKR 285.8588, down by PKR 0.0579) 6-Month: PKR 288.0249 (August 20: PKR 288.0249, unchanged) 1-Year: PKR 294.5611 (August 20: PKR 294.5551, up by PKR 0.0060)

The USD's dip corresponds with open market patterns, where sources like ACAD report selling at PKR 286.50-287.00, potentially mitigating import expenses.



Other Notable Currencies

Other important currencies also display alterations compared to August 20:

Euro (EUR): Ready at PKR 326.8403 (August 20: PKR 328.3325, down by PKR 1.4922), with 6-month at PKR 338.9435.

Ready at PKR 326.8403 (August 20: PKR 328.3325, down by PKR 1.4922), with 6-month at PKR 338.9435. British Pound (GBP): Ready at PKR 377.9355 (August 20: PKR 380.8177, down by PKR 2.8822), with 6-month at PKR 387.8400.

Ready at PKR 377.9355 (August 20: PKR 380.8177, down by PKR 2.8822), with 6-month at PKR 387.8400. Swiss Franc (CHF): Ready at PKR 348.2025 (August 20: PKR 348.8635, down by PKR 0.6610), with 6-month at PKR 364.9782.

Ready at PKR 348.2025 (August 20: PKR 348.8635, down by PKR 0.6610), with 6-month at PKR 364.9782. Australian Dollar (AUD): Ready at PKR 181.0956 (August 20: PKR 181.6049, down by PKR 0.5093), with 6-month at PKR 186.3172.

Ready at PKR 181.0956 (August 20: PKR 181.6049, down by PKR 0.5093), with 6-month at PKR 186.3172. Singapore Dollar (SGD): Ready at PKR 218.6409 (August 20: PKR 219.3577, down by PKR 0.7168), with 6-month at PKR 227.3387.

The rates stem from the State Bank of Pakistan's official M2M issuance.