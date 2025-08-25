Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – August 25, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has disclosed its newest Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for August 25, 2025, furnishing indispensable information for corporations, investors, and people traversing Pakistan’s fiscal domain.

These metrics, collated from brokerage companies and Reuters Eikon Terminal, embody the weighted average of interbank closing rates, accentuating the US Dollar (USD) and notable currencies like the US Dollar (USD), Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR)

Key Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Below are the exchange rates for leading currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of August 25, 2025, from SBP’s M2M rates, juxtaposed with August 22 rates:

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Ready: PKR 75.1305 (August 22: PKR 75.1305, unchanged) 1-Month: PKR 75.4979 (August 22: PKR 75.4621, up by PKR 0.0358) 3-Month: PKR 76.0445 (August 22: PKR 76.0271, up by PKR 0.0174) 6-Month: PKR 76.5596 (August 22: PKR 76.5443, up by PKR 0.0153) 1-Year: PKR 78.1085 (August 22: PKR 78.1112, down by PKR 0.0027)

The SAR’s stability in ready rates, with minor increases in forward terms, may maintain steady costs for remittances and pilgrimages.

UAE Dirham (AED): Ready: PKR 76.7526 (August 22: PKR 76.7526, unchanged) 1-Month: PKR 77.1958 (August 22: PKR 77.1537, up by PKR 0.0421) 3-Month: PKR 77.8516 (August 22: PKR 77.8378, up by PKR 0.0138) 6-Month: PKR 78.4636 (August 22: PKR 78.4365, up by PKR 0.0271) 1-Year: PKR 80.2789 (August 22: PKR 80.2827, down by PKR 0.0038)

The AED’s unchanged ready rate, coupled with slight forward increases, could keep trade and expatriate costs consistent.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Ready: PKR 921.3475 (August 22: PKR 921.3475, unchanged) 1-Month: PKR 926.6247 (August 22: PKR 926.6247, unchanged) 3-Month: PKR 935.2737 (August 22: PKR 935.2737, unchanged) 6-Month: PKR 943.8112 (August 22: PKR 943.8112, unchanged) 1-Year: PKR 965.1842 (August 22: PKR 965.1842, unchanged)

The KWD’s stability across terms may sustain costs for high-value dealings.

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Ready: PKR 203.7684 (August 22: PKR 202.6269, up by PKR 1.1415) 1-Month: PKR 205.0202 (August 22: PKR 203.9693, up by PKR 1.0509) 3-Month: PKR 207.2995 (August 22: PKR 206.3092, up by PKR 0.9903) 6-Month: PKR 210.1546 (August 22: PKR 209.1119, up by PKR 1.0427) 1-Year: PKR 215.7517 (August 22: PKR 214.7211, up by PKR 1.0306)

The CAD’s rise could increase expenses for Pakistan’s trade and diaspora in Canada.

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Ready: PKR 77.3466 (August 22: PKR 77.3466, unchanged) 1-Month: PKR 77.7589 (August 22: PKR 77.7589, unchanged) 3-Month: PKR 78.4223 (August 22: PKR 78.4223, unchanged) 6-Month: PKR 78.9931 (August 22: PKR 78.9931, unchanged) 1-Year: PKR 80.8043 (August 22: PKR 80.8043, unchanged)

The QAR’s steady rates may keep costs stable for Pakistanis working in Qatar.

US Dollar (USD): Ready: PKR 281.8728 (August 22: PKR 281.9047, down by PKR 0.0319) 1-Month: PKR 283.1859 (August 22: PKR 283.3526, down by PKR 0.1667) 3-Month: PKR 285.5416 (August 22: PKR 285.8009, down by PKR 0.2593) 6-Month: PKR 288.0147 (August 22: PKR 288.0249, down by PKR 0.0102) 1-Year: PKR 294.3845 (August 22: PKR 294.5611, down by PKR 0.1766)

The USD’s slight decline may offer minor relief for import costs, with open market rates reported at around PKR 284 for buying.



Other Notable Currencies

Other significant currencies also show variations compared to August 22:

Euro (EUR): Ready at PKR 329.8194 (August 22: PKR 326.8403, up by PKR 2.9791), rising to PKR 341.6786 for 6-month.

Ready at PKR 329.8194 (August 22: PKR 326.8403, up by PKR 2.9791), rising to PKR 341.6786 for 6-month. British Pound (GBP): Ready at PKR 380.6833 (August 22: PKR 377.9355, up by PKR 2.7478), increasing to PKR 390.2818 for 6-month.

Ready at PKR 380.6833 (August 22: PKR 377.9355, up by PKR 2.7478), increasing to PKR 390.2818 for 6-month. Swiss Franc (CHF): Ready at PKR 351.2653 (August 22: PKR 348.2025, up by PKR 3.0628), reaching PKR 367.7988 for 6-month.

Ready at PKR 351.2653 (August 22: PKR 348.2025, up by PKR 3.0628), reaching PKR 367.7988 for 6-month. Australian Dollar (AUD): Ready at PKR 182.9777 (August 22: PKR 181.0956, up by PKR 1.8821), climbing to PKR 188.0723 for 6-month.

Ready at PKR 182.9777 (August 22: PKR 181.0956, up by PKR 1.8821), climbing to PKR 188.0723 for 6-month. Singapore Dollar (SGD): Ready at PKR 219.3577 (August 22: PKR 218.6409, up by PKR 0.7168), up to PKR 227.3387 for 6-month.

The rates are derived from the State Bank of Pakistan’s official M2M publication