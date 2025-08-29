Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - August 29, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates for August 29, 2025, providing critical insights for businesses, investors, and individuals navigating Pakistan’s financial landscape.

These rates, compiled from brokerage houses and Reuters Eikon Terminal, reflect the weighted average of closing interbank exchange rates, with a focus on the US Dollar (USD) and key currencies such as the Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR). This article details today’s rates, compares them with those from August 28, 2025, and incorporates sentiment from posts on X to highlight current trends and economic implications.

Key Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Below are the exchange rates for major currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of August 29, 2025, from SBP’s M2M rates, with comparisons to August 28 rates:

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Ready: 75.0954 (August 28: 75.0976, down by PKR 0.0022) 1-Month: 75.4453 (August 28: 75.4094, up by PKR 0.0359) 3-Month: 76.0036 (August 28: 75.9794, up by PKR 0.0242) 6-Month: 76.8128 (August 28: 76.5030, up by PKR 0.3098) 1-Year: 78.0441 (August 28: 78.0406, up by PKR 0.0035)

The SAR’s slight decline in ready rates may offer marginal relief for remittances and Hajj/Umrah travel.

UAE Dirham (AED): Ready: 76.7136 (August 28: 76.7241, down by PKR 0.0105) 1-Month: 77.1194 (August 28: 77.0966, up by PKR 0.0228) 3-Month: 77.7888 (August 28: 77.7775, up by PKR 0.0113) 6-Month: 78.7455 (August 28: 78.4011, up by PKR 0.3444) 1-Year: 80.1977 (August 28: 80.2079, down by PKR 0.0102)

The AED’s minor decline in ready rates could marginally reduce expenses for trade and expatriate transactions.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Ready: 922.1823 (August 28: 922.0728, up by PKR 0.1095) 1-Month: 927.5417 (August 28: 927.0260, up by PKR 0.5157) 3-Month: 935.9232 (August 28: 935.6849, up by PKR 0.2383) 6-Month: 947.8284 (August 28: 943.3531, up by PKR 4.4753) 1-Year: 965.4962 (August 28: 965.4838, up by PKR 0.0124)

The KWD’s slight increase may raise costs for high-value transactions.

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Ready: 205.0226 (August 28: 204.4502, up by PKR 0.5724) 1-Month: 206.3908 (August 28: 205.7272, up by PKR 0.6636) 3-Month: 208.7114 (August 28: 208.0711, up by PKR 0.6403) 6-Month: 211.9824 (August 28: 210.2494, up by PKR 1.7330) 1-Year: 217.0011 (August 28: 216.3800, up by PKR 0.6211)

The CAD’s increase could elevate costs for Pakistan’s trade and diaspora in Canada.

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Ready: 77.2955 (August 28: 77.3040, down by PKR 0.0085) 1-Month: 77.7465 (August 28: 77.7198, up by PKR 0.0267) 3-Month: 78.4242 (August 28: 78.4116, up by PKR 0.0126) 6-Month: 79.3608 (August 28: 79.0246, up by PKR 0.3362) 1-Year: 80.8042 (August 28: 80.8161, down by PKR 0.0119)

The QAR’s minor decline in ready rates may ease expenses for Pakistanis working in Qatar.

US Dollar (USD): Ready: 281.7728 (August 28: 281.8039, down by PKR 0.0311) 1-Month: 283.2480 (August 28: 283.1508, up by PKR 0.0972) 3-Month: 285.6443 (August 28: 285.5991, up by PKR 0.0452) 6-Month: 289.0389 (August 28: 287.8082, up by PKR 1.2307) 1-Year: 294.2575 (August 28: 294.2988, down by PKR 0.0413)

The USD's minor decline may offer slight relief for import costs, with open market rates around 282.8 to 283.6



Other Notable Currencies

Other major currencies also show changes compared to August 28:

Euro (EUR): Ready: 328.8852 (August 28: 327.9493, up by PKR 0.9359), with 6-month at 340.9934.

Ready: (August 28: 327.9493, up by PKR 0.9359), with 6-month at 340.9934. British Pound (GBP): Ready: 380.0692 (August 28: 380.2380, down by PKR 0.1688), with 6-month at 390.0352.

Ready: (August 28: 380.2380, down by PKR 0.1688), with 6-month at 390.0352. Swiss Franc (CHF): Ready: 351.9960 (August 28: 351.6176, up by PKR 0.3784), with 6-month at 368.8027.

Ready: (August 28: 351.6176, up by PKR 0.3784), with 6-month at 368.8027. Australian Dollar (AUD): Ready: 184.1949 (August 28: 183.4684, up by PKR 0.7265), with 6-month at 189.4809.

Ready: (August 28: 183.4684, up by PKR 0.7265), with 6-month at 189.4809. Singapore Dollar (SGD): Ready: 219.4236, with 6-month at 228.1224.

Analysis and Implications

The mixed trends in exchange rates from August 28 to August 29, with increases in CAD, EUR, CHF, AUD, and declines in GBP, USD, QAR, suggest diverse market influences. The stability in SAR, AED, KWD rates indicates steady conditions for those currencies. Online sources note open market USD buying at around 282-283, higher than SBP’s rate, highlighting ongoing disparities and concerns over currency availability.

While short-term PKR gains are evident in some currencies, elevated forward rates (6-month to 1-year) for most suggest market expectations of potential PKR weakening in the medium to long term. These M2M rates are crucial for authorized dealers to revalue their books daily, impacting financial reporting, trade pricing, and investment strategies. For individuals, these fluctuations affect remittances, travel budgets, and overseas education costs.

These rates are sourced from the State Bank of Pakistan's official M2M release