Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – August 5, 2025

As of August 5, 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the latest Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates, providing critical data for businesses, investors, and individuals navigating Pakistan’s financial landscape.

These rates, derived from brokerage houses and Reuters Eikon Terminal, reflect the weighted average of closing interbank exchange rates, with a particular focus on the US Dollar (USD), Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR).

Key Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Below are the exchange rates for major currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of August 5, 2025, with comparisons to August 4 rates:

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Ready: PKR 75.3227 (August 4: PKR 75.3509, down by PKR 0.0282) 1-Month: PKR 75.6505 (August 4: PKR 75.6507, down by PKR 0.0002) 3-Month: PKR 76.1363 (August 4: PKR 76.1376, down by PKR 0.0013) 6-Month: PKR 76.6063 (August 4: PKR 76.6180, down by PKR 0.0117) 1-Year: PKR 78.2736 (August 4: PKR 78.3037, down by PKR 0.0301)

The SAR continues its slight downward trend, potentially easing costs for remittances and Hajj/Umrah travel.

UAE Dirham (AED): Ready: PKR 76.9304 (August 4: PKR 76.9541, down by PKR 0.0237) 1-Month: PKR 77.3267 (August 4: PKR 77.3223, up by PKR 0.0044) 3-Month: PKR 77.9207 (August 4: PKR 77.9179, up by PKR 0.0028) 6-Month: PKR 78.4797 (August 4: PKR 78.4874, down by PKR 0.0077) 1-Year: PKR 80.4077 (August 4: PKR 80.4344, down by PKR 0.0267)

The AED shows mixed movements, with slight increases in shorter terms but declines in longer terms, impacting trade and expatriate transactions.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Ready: PKR 923.9855 (August 4: PKR 924.5595, down by PKR 0.5740) 1-Month: PKR 929.2472 (August 4: PKR 929.4772, down by PKR 0.2300) 3-Month: PKR 936.9285 (August 4: PKR 937.1611, down by PKR 0.2326) 6-Month: PKR 943.6761 (August 4: PKR 944.1389, down by PKR 0.4628) 1-Year: PKR 967.6265 (August 4: PKR 968.1975, down by PKR 0.5710)

The KWD has weakened slightly, which may lower costs for high-value transactions.

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Ready: PKR 204.9935 (August 4: PKR 205.0909, down by PKR 0.0974) 1-Month: PKR 206.3575 (August 4: PKR 206.3624, down by PKR 0.0049) 3-Month: PKR 208.4482 (August 4: PKR 208.4846, down by PKR 0.0364) 6-Month: PKR 210.4462 (August 4: PKR 210.5164, down by PKR 0.0702) 1-Year: PKR 216.9837 (August 4: PKR 217.1290, down by PKR 0.1453)

The CAD’s minor decline could reduce expenses for Pakistan’s trade and diaspora in Canada.

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Ready: PKR 77.5236 (August 4: PKR 77.5422, down by PKR 0.0186) 1-Month: PKR 77.9251 (August 4: PKR 77.9179, up by PKR 0.0072) 3-Month: PKR 78.5191 (August 4: PKR 78.5113, up by PKR 0.0078) 6-Month: PKR 79.0774 (August 4: PKR 79.0903, down by PKR 0.0129) 1-Year: PKR 80.9981 (August 4: PKR 81.0210, down by PKR 0.0229)

The QAR’s mixed performance suggests short-term stability with slight long-term declines, affecting workers in Qatar.

US Dollar (USD): Ready: PKR 282.5732 (August 4: PKR 282.6563, down by PKR 0.0831) 1-Month: PKR 283.9919 (August 4: PKR 283.9739, up by PKR 0.0180) 3-Month: PKR 286.1052 (August 4: PKR 286.0872, up by PKR 0.0180) 6-Month: PKR 288.1021 (August 4: PKR 288.1231, down by PKR 0.0210) 1-Year: PKR 295.0680 (August 4: PKR 295.1502, down by PKR 0.0822)

The USD’s slight decline may offer marginal relief for import costs and international trade.



Other Notable Currencies

Other major currencies also show changes compared to August 4:

Euro (EUR): Ready at PKR 326.2025 (August 4: PKR 326.7507, down by PKR 0.5482), rising to PKR 347.5403 for 1-year.

Ready at PKR 326.2025 (August 4: PKR 326.7507, down by PKR 0.5482), rising to PKR 347.5403 for 1-year. British Pound (GBP): Ready at PKR 374.9323 (August 4: PKR 375.2121, down by PKR 0.2798), increasing to PKR 391.8338 for 1-year.

Ready at PKR 374.9323 (August 4: PKR 375.2121, down by PKR 0.2798), increasing to PKR 391.8338 for 1-year. Swiss Franc (CHF): Ready at PKR 349.0498 (August 4: PKR 349.6491, down by PKR 0.5993), reaching PKR 379.7463 for 1-year.

Ready at PKR 349.0498 (August 4: PKR 349.6491, down by PKR 0.5993), reaching PKR 379.7463 for 1-year. Australian Dollar (AUD): Ready at PKR 182.4858 (August 4: PKR 182.9634, down by PKR 0.4776), climbing to PKR 191.4930 for 1-year.

Ready at PKR 182.4858 (August 4: PKR 182.9634, down by PKR 0.4776), climbing to PKR 191.4930 for 1-year. Singapore Dollar (SGD): Ready at PKR 219.2785 (August 4: PKR 219.4963, down by PKR 0.2178), up to PKR 234.5386 for 1-year.

Analysis and Implications

The general downward trend in SAR, AED, KWD, CAD, QAR, and USD from August 4 to August 5 suggests a potential short-term strengthening of the PKR, which could lower costs for imports, remittances, and travel. However, slight increases in AED and QAR for shorter terms (1-month and 3-month) indicate mixed market dynamics. The declines in EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, and SGD reflect broader global currency fluctuations, possibly influenced by changes in USD-based cross-rates on Reuters Eikon Terminal.

These M2M rates are crucial for authorized dealers to revalue their books daily, affecting financial reporting, trade pricing, and investment strategies. For individuals, these shifts impact remittances, travel expenses, and overseas education costs.

The rates are sourced from the State Bank of Pakistan’s official release