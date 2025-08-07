Dollar and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – August 7, 2025

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has released its latest currency rate sheet for August 7, 2025, providing critical insights for businesses, investors, and individuals navigating Pakistan’s financial landscape.

These rates, compiled by NBP’s Treasury & Capital Markets Group, reflect ready transaction rates and indicative forward booking premium (FBP) rates, with a focus on the US Dollar (USD), Saudi Riyal (SAR), UAE Dirham (AED), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Qatari Riyal (QAR).

Key Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Below are the exchange rates for major currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of August 7, 2025, from NBP’s rate sheet, with comparisons to SBP’s rates from August 6:

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Ready (TT Selling): PKR 75.44 (August 6: PKR 75.3330, up by PKR 0.1070) Ready (TT Buying): PKR 75.30 (August 6: PKR 75.3330, down by PKR 0.0330) 1-Month: PKR 75.81 (August 6: PKR 75.7046, up by PKR 0.1054) 3-Month: PKR 76.54 (August 6: PKR 76.2695, up by PKR 0.2705) 6-Month: Not provided by NBP (August 6: PKR 76.7499)

The SAR shows a slight increase in selling rates, potentially impacting remittances and Hajj/Umrah travel costs.

UAE Dirham (AED): Ready (TT Selling): PKR 77.08 (August 6: PKR 76.9595, up by PKR 0.1205) Ready (TT Buying): PKR 76.95 (August 6: PKR 76.9595, down by PKR 0.0095) 1-Month: PKR 77.47 (August 6: PKR 77.3887, up by PKR 0.0813) 3-Month: Not provided by NBP (August 6: PKR 78.0570) 6-Month: Not provided by NBP (August 6: PKR 78.6418)

The AED’s rise in selling rates may affect trade and expatriate transactions.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD): Ready (TT Selling): PKR 927.21 (August 6: PKR 924.4602, up by PKR 2.7498) Ready (TT Buying): PKR 925.58 (August 6: PKR 924.4602, up by PKR 1.1198) 1-Month: Not provided by NBP (August 6: PKR 930.1260) 3-Month: Not provided by NBP (August 6: PKR 938.5264) 6-Month: Not provided by NBP (August 6: PKR 945.7450)

The KWD’s significant increase reinforces its high-value status, impacting high-value transactions.

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Ready (TT Selling): PKR 206.12 (August 6: PKR 205.2588, up by PKR 0.8612) Ready (TT Buying): PKR 205.76 (August 6: PKR 205.2588, up by PKR 0.5012) 1-Month: Not provided by NBP (August 6: PKR 206.7032) 3-Month: Not provided by NBP (August 6: PKR 209.0100) 6-Month: Not provided by NBP (August 6: PKR 211.0869)

The CAD’s rise may increase costs for Pakistan’s trade and diaspora in Canada.

Qatari Riyal (QAR): Ready (TT Selling): PKR 78.23 (August 6: PKR 77.5507, up by PKR 0.6793) Ready (TT Buying): PKR 78.10 (August 6: PKR 77.5507, up by PKR 0.5493) 1-Month: Not provided by NBP (August 6: PKR 77.9889) 3-Month: Not provided by NBP (August 6: PKR 78.6600) 6-Month: Not provided by NBP (August 6: PKR 79.2426)

The QAR’s notable increase could raise expenses for Pakistanis working in Qatar.

US Dollar (USD): Ready (TT Selling): PKR 283.05 (August 6: PKR 282.6722, up by PKR 0.3778) Ready (TT Buying): PKR 282.55 (August 6: PKR 282.6722, down by PKR 0.1222) 1-Month: PKR 281.25 (August 6: PKR 284.2139, down by PKR 2.9639) 3-Month: PKR 275.04 (August 6: PKR 286.5978, down by PKR 11.5578) 6-Month: PKR 267.60 (August 6: PKR 288.6742, down by PKR 21.0742)

The USD’s mixed performance, with a slight rise in selling rates but significant declines in forward rates, may influence import costs and trade dynamics.



Other Notable Currencies

Other major currencies also show changes compared to August 6 (SBP rates):

Euro (EUR): Ready (TT Selling): PKR 330.32 (August 6: PKR 327.1648, up by PKR 3.1552), with 6-month at PKR 315.74 (August 6: PKR 339.1319, down by PKR 23.3919).

British Pound (GBP): Ready (TT Selling): PKR 378.27 (August 6: PKR 375.5583, up by PKR 2.7117), with 6-month at PKR 357.89 (August 6: PKR 385.3231, down by PKR 27.4331).

Swiss Franc (CHF): Ready (TT Selling): PKR 351.55 (August 6: PKR 349.4094, up by PKR 2.1406), 6-month not provided by NBP (August 6: PKR 366.1195).

Australian Dollar (AUD): Ready (TT Selling): PKR 184.37 (August 6: PKR 183.3977, up by PKR 0.9723), 6-month not provided by NBP (August 6: PKR 188.5558).

Singapore Dollar (SGD): Ready (TT Selling): PKR 220.42 (August 6: PKR 219.5171, up by PKR 0.9029), 6-month not provided by NBP (August 6: PKR 228.0183).

Analysis and Implications

The general upward trend in SAR, AED, KWD, CAD, QAR, and USD selling rates from August 6 (SBP) to August 7 (NBP) suggests a potential weakening of the PKR, which could increase costs for imports, remittances, and travel. However, the significant declines in USD, EUR, and GBP forward rates (1-month to 6-month) indicate market expectations of potential PKR strengthening in the medium term. These rates are crucial for authorized dealers to revalue their books and for businesses to price imports and exports. For individuals, the rising selling rates may impact remittances, travel expenses, and overseas education costs. Posts on X indicate ongoing currency shortages and skepticism about government efforts to cap the USD at PKR 250, with market rates pushing above PKR 280, aligning with NBP’s rates.

The rates are sourced from the National Bank of Pakistan’s official rate sheet.