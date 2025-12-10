Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dec. 10, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) unveiled its latest mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for December 10, 2025 — the official yardstick for authorized dealers when recalibrating foreign-exchange holdings at close of business.

The USD benchmark is calculated from the volume-weighted interbank closing level reported by brokers; every other currency is priced using live USD cross rates sourced from LSEG Workspace.

Key Spot Rates (PKR)

Currency Spot Rate 1-Year Forward USD 280.3781 292.5324 EUR 328.4927 347.9123 GBP 375.8192 391.6428 SAR 74.7100 77.3390 AED 76.3350 79.7200 QAR 76.9180 80.1750 KWD 912.8900 959.6200 BHD 743.6800 772.1000 TRY 6.5880 5.2340

Market Commentary

The Pakistani Rupee maintained its calm trajectory against the US Dollar, with the interbank close edging down a slender 3–4 paisas to 280.3781. Robust inflows from overseas Pakistanis — consistently topping $3 billion a month — combined with disciplined import coverage and the SBP’s watchful stance against speculative positioning continue to provide a solid foundation for the currency.

The Euro and Pound Sterling inched higher versus the rupee, supported by a broadly softer dollar backdrop globally and lingering expectations that the ECB and Bank of England will sustain relatively tighter policy settings compared with a Federal Reserve widely anticipated to remain on hold in the near term.

Gulf currencies, locked to the dollar through their fixed pegs, recorded virtually no spot movement, while forward curves continue to embed a gradual depreciation of the rupee over the coming twelve months.

The Kuwaiti Dinar retains its commanding position, underpinned by Kuwait’s formidable external surplus and the strong preference of the Pakistani diaspora in the emirate for retaining earnings in KWD.

Conversely, the Turkish Lira prolonged its structural weakening, with the one-year forward now at 5.2340 PKR — a stark reminder of Türkiye’s ongoing battle with elevated inflation and the aggressive monetary easing pursued by its central bank.

Forward premiums across all maturities remain firmly positive, pricing in market consensus for an annual rupee depreciation of approximately 4.3–4.7 % through 2026 — a view consistent with Pakistan’s external financing requirements and the progressive transition toward a more market-driven exchange-rate framework.