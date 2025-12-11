Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Dec. 11, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has rolled out its daily mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for December 11, 2025 — the official compass for authorized dealers when fine-tuning foreign-exchange ledgers at day’s end.

The USD figure draws from the volume-weighted interbank closing level gathered by brokers; all other currencies are pegged using live USD cross rates from LSEG Workspace.

Key Spot Rates (PKR)

Currency Spot Rate 1-Year Forward USD 280.3621 292.5457 EUR 328.0798 347.6320 GBP 374.8302 390.6140 SAR 74.7075 77.2898 AED 76.3347 79.7312 QAR 76.9170 80.1672 KWD 913.7080 960.6150 BHD 743.7155 772.2459 TRY 6.5793 5.2222

Market Commentary

The Pakistani Rupee kept its balanced poise against the US Dollar, with the interbank close dipping a hair’s breadth of 3–4 paisas to 280.3621. Enduring surges from expatriate remittances — solidly over $3 billion in the last reported month — paired with measured import oversight and the SBP’s keen eye on speculative bets continue to fortify the currency.

The Euro and Pound Sterling nudged upward versus the rupee, lifted by a mellow dollar mood on the world stage and persistent wagers that the ECB and Bank of England will cling to firmer policy grips than a Federal Reserve poised to stay pat in the short haul.

Gulf currencies, tethered firmly to the dollar via their steadfast pegs, logged virtually no spot shift, while forward profiles keep weaving in a deliberate rupee fade over the next year.

The Kuwaiti Dinar holds court as the premier force, backed by Kuwait’s unyielding external buffer and the keen inclination of Pakistani expats in the emirate to stash wages in KWD.

In sharp divergence, the Turkish Lira pressed on with its entrenched erosion, its one-year forward now at 5.2222 PKR — a vivid marker of Türkiye’s stubborn price surges and the bold rate-slashing spree by its central bank.

Forward premiums across the board stay resolutely upbeat, baking in trader foresight for a yearly rupee trim of about 4.3–4.7 % into 2026 — a stance in harmony with Pakistan’s overseas funding demands and the steady march toward a freer market exchange-rate setup.