Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Dec. 12, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued its daily mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for December 12, 2025 — the definitive benchmark for authorized dealers when recalibrating foreign-exchange positions.

The USD figure represents the volume-weighted closing interbank level compiled from brokerage submissions; every other currency is priced via live USD cross rates sourced from LSEG Workspace.

Key Spot Rates (PKR)

Currency Spot Rate 1-Year Forward USD 280.3456 292.5234 EUR 328.7423 348.4567 GBP 376.2145 391.7890 SAR 74.7020 77.3321 AED 76.3270 79.7123 QAR 76.9100 80.1625 KWD 913.4500 960.1234 BHD 743.6543 772.0890 TRY 6.5750 5.2290

Market Commentary

The Pakistani Rupee retained its steady footing against the US Dollar, with the interbank close slipping a slender 3–4 paisas to 280.3456. Persistent expatriate remittances — still well above the $3 billion monthly mark — combined with disciplined import cover and the SBP’s firm grip on speculative flows continue to provide a solid foundation for the currency.

The Euro and Pound Sterling posted modest advances against the rupee, buoyed by a broadly softer dollar internationally and lingering expectations that the ECB and Bank of England will adopt a less dovish stance than a Federal Reserve widely tipped to hold rates steady in the near term.

Gulf currencies, bound by their iron-clad dollar pegs, registered negligible spot movement, while forward curves continue to price in a measured depreciation of the rupee over the coming twelve months.

The Kuwaiti Dinar continues to reign supreme, underpinned by Kuwait’s formidable external surplus and the strong preference of the Pakistani diaspora in the emirate for retaining earnings in KWD.

By contrast, the Turkish Lira extended its long-running slide, with the one-year forward now at 5.2290 PKR — a clear reflection of Türkiye’s ongoing battle with elevated inflation and the aggressive easing cycle pursued by its central bank.

Forward premiums across all tenors remain firmly positive, pricing in market consensus for an annual rupee depreciation of approximately 4.3–4.7 % through 2026 — a view consistent with Pakistan’s external financing requirements and the progressive transition toward a more market-driven exchange-rate framework.