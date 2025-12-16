Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dec. 16, 2025

Karachi- Dec 16, 2025: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the latest Market 2 Market currency rates for today.

The Pakistani Rupee exhibited remarkable stability against the US Dollar, with the interbank close registering a negligible shift of just 2–3 paisas to 280.2987. Strong and consistent expatriate remittances — exceeding $3 billion in recent months — alongside prudent import regulation and the SBP’s rigorous oversight of speculative transactions remain the bedrock supporting the currency.

European currencies, the Euro and Pound Sterling, recorded slight appreciations against the rupee, capitalising on a muted dollar performance globally and prevailing views that the ECB and Bank of England will sustain a tighter policy posture relative to a Federal Reserve likely to maintain current rates in the short term.

Gulf currencies, firmly anchored to the dollar through their fixed pegs, displayed virtually no spot fluctuation, though forward curves continue to incorporate a gradual depreciation of the rupee in the year ahead.

The Kuwaiti Dinar asserts its unrivalled dominance, driven by Kuwait’s substantial external surplus and the pronounced tendency of Pakistani workers in the emirate to hold earnings in KWD.

Conversely, the Turkish Lira prolonged its downward trajectory, with the one-year forward standing at 5.2100 PKR — underscoring Türkiye’s protracted struggle with high inflation and the central bank’s determined easing measures.

Forward premiums across the spectrum remain solidly positive, reflecting market anticipation of an annual rupee depreciation in the 4.3–4.7 % bracket through 2026 — in line with Pakistan’s external financing commitments and the ongoing evolution toward a market-led exchange-rate mechanism.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued its daily mark-to-market (M2M) revaluation rates for December 16, 2025 — the official standard for authorized dealers adjusting foreign-exchange books. The USD rate is the volume-weighted closing interbank level from brokers; other currencies are priced via live USD crosses from LSEG Workspace.

Key Spot Rates (PKR)