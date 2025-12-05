Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Dec. 5, 2025
- Dec 05, 2025
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued its daily mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for December 5, 2025 — the authoritative reference for licensed dealers when adjusting foreign-exchange books.
The USD rate is derived from the volume-weighted closing interbank level reported by brokers; all other currencies are calculated using real-time USD crosses from LSEG Workspace.
Key Spot Rates (PKR)
|Currency
|Spot Rate
|1-Year Forward
|USD
|280.4228
|292.5823
|EUR
|327.0712
|346.6792
|GBP
|374.3925
|390.2533
|SAR
|74.7236
|77.3567
|AED
|76.3502
|79.7390
|QAR
|76.9336
|80.1955
|KWD
|913.5783
|960.0102
|BHD
|743.8765
|772.3416
|TRY
|6.5962
|5.2431
Market Commentary
The Pakistani Rupee held its recent composure against the US Dollar, with the interbank closing rate easing a modest 5–6 paisas to 280.4228. Sustained remittance inflows — comfortably above $3 billion in the preceding month — together with disciplined import management and the SBP’s vigilant policing of speculative activity continue to anchor the currency.
European majors gained marginal ground. The Euro and Pound Sterling benefited from a softer dollar tone internationally and lingering expectations that the ECB and Bank of England will maintain relatively restrictive policy settings compared with a Federal Reserve widely anticipated to pause its tightening cycle.
Gulf currencies, by virtue of their rigid dollar pegs, exhibited negligible movement on the spot, while forward premiums across the curve continue to embed an orderly depreciation of the rupee over the coming year.
The Kuwaiti Dinar remains the undisputed heavyweight, reflecting Kuwait’s structural current-account surplus and the strong preference of the Pakistani diaspora in the emirate for holding earnings in KWD.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Turkish Lira extended its structural decline, with the one-year forward now standing at just 5.2431 PKR — a stark illustration of Türkiye’s persistent inflation challenge and the aggressive easing cycle pursued by its central bank.
Forward pricing across tenors continues to signal market consensus for an annual rupee depreciation in the 4.3–4.8 % range through 2026, consistent with Pakistan’s external financing requirements and the gradual shift toward a more market-determined exchange-rate regime.