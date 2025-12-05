Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Dec. 5, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued its daily mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for December 5, 2025 — the authoritative reference for licensed dealers when adjusting foreign-exchange books.

The USD rate is derived from the volume-weighted closing interbank level reported by brokers; all other currencies are calculated using real-time USD crosses from LSEG Workspace.

Key Spot Rates (PKR)

Currency Spot Rate 1-Year Forward USD 280.4228 292.5823 EUR 327.0712 346.6792 GBP 374.3925 390.2533 SAR 74.7236 77.3567 AED 76.3502 79.7390 QAR 76.9336 80.1955 KWD 913.5783 960.0102 BHD 743.8765 772.3416 TRY 6.5962 5.2431

Market Commentary

The Pakistani Rupee held its recent composure against the US Dollar, with the interbank closing rate easing a modest 5–6 paisas to 280.4228. Sustained remittance inflows — comfortably above $3 billion in the preceding month — together with disciplined import management and the SBP’s vigilant policing of speculative activity continue to anchor the currency.

European majors gained marginal ground. The Euro and Pound Sterling benefited from a softer dollar tone internationally and lingering expectations that the ECB and Bank of England will maintain relatively restrictive policy settings compared with a Federal Reserve widely anticipated to pause its tightening cycle.

Gulf currencies, by virtue of their rigid dollar pegs, exhibited negligible movement on the spot, while forward premiums across the curve continue to embed an orderly depreciation of the rupee over the coming year.

The Kuwaiti Dinar remains the undisputed heavyweight, reflecting Kuwait’s structural current-account surplus and the strong preference of the Pakistani diaspora in the emirate for holding earnings in KWD.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Turkish Lira extended its structural decline, with the one-year forward now standing at just 5.2431 PKR — a stark illustration of Türkiye’s persistent inflation challenge and the aggressive easing cycle pursued by its central bank.

Forward pricing across tenors continues to signal market consensus for an annual rupee depreciation in the 4.3–4.8 % range through 2026, consistent with Pakistan’s external financing requirements and the gradual shift toward a more market-determined exchange-rate regime.