Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dec. 8, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its daily mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for December 8, 2025 — the definitive benchmark for authorized dealers when recalibrating foreign-exchange positions.

The USD figure represents the volume-weighted closing interbank level compiled from brokerage submissions; every other currency is priced via live USD cross rates sourced from LSEG Workspace.

Key Spot Rates (PKR)

Currency Spot Rate 1-Year Forward USD 280.3982 292.5510 EUR 327.9124 347.2891 GBP 375.1038 390.8826 SAR 74.7160 77.3462 AED 76.3420 79.7280 QAR 76.9250 80.1820 KWD 913.2100 959.8800 BHD 743.7600 772.1800 TRY 6.5920 5.2380

Market Commentary

The Pakistani Rupee retained its steady footing against the US Dollar, with the interbank close slipping a slender 4–5 paisas to 280.3982. Persistent expatriate remittances — still well above the $3 billion monthly mark — combined with disciplined import cover and the SBP’s firm grip on speculative flows continue to underpin the currency.

The Euro and Pound Sterling posted modest advances against the rupee, buoyed by a broadly softer dollar internationally and lingering expectations that the ECB and Bank of England will adopt a less dovish stance than a Federal Reserve widely tipped to hold rates steady in the near term.

Gulf currencies, bound by their iron-clad dollar pegs, registered negligible spot movement, while forward curves continue to price in a measured depreciation of the rupee over the coming twelve months.

The Kuwaiti Dinar continues to reign supreme, underpinned by Kuwait’s formidable external surplus and the strong preference of Pakistani workers in the emirate for retaining earnings in KWD.

By contrast, the Turkish Lira extended its long-running slide, with the one-year forward now at 5.2380 PKR — a clear reflection of Türkiye’s entrenched inflationary pressures and the aggressive easing cycle pursued by its central bank.

Forward premiums across all tenors remain firmly in positive territory, embedding market consensus for an annual rupee depreciation of roughly 4.3–4.7 % through 2026 — a view aligned with Pakistan’s external financing needs and the ongoing transition toward a more market-driven exchange-rate framework.