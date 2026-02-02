Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Feb. 2, 2026

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) released its latest currency rates sheet today, showing the official rates at which the bank buys and sells major foreign currencies.

TT stands for Telegraphic Transfer. It refers to the electronic transfer of funds (non-cash) between banks, and the TT rates are the primary interbank / customer dealing rates published by banks. These are the most commonly quoted and used rates for international payments, remittances, and trade transactions. OD (On Demand) rates are usually very close or identical to TT rates.

US Dollar (USD)

– Buying (TT/OD): 278.50 PKR

– Selling (TT/OD): 280.50 PKR

– Cash Buying: 277.80 PKR

– Cash Selling: 281.20 PKR

The dollar maintains a typical 2-rupee spread between buying and selling in the banking channel. Cash rates show a slightly wider margin.

British Pound Sterling (GBP)

– Buying (TT/OD): 352.80 PKR

– Selling (TT/OD): 356.80 PKR

– Cash Buying: 351.50 PKR

– Cash Selling: 358.00 PKR

The pound continues to command a significantly higher value than most other traded currencies.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)

– Buying (TT/OD): 905.00 PKR

– Selling (TT/OD): 913.00 PKR

– Cash Buying: 902.50 PKR

– Cash Selling: 915.50 PKR

The Kuwaiti Dinar remains the highest-value currency traded in Pakistan.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD)

– Buying (TT/OD): 738.00 PKR

– Selling (TT/OD): 744.00 PKR

– Cash Buying: 735.50 PKR

– Cash Selling: 746.50 PKR

The Bahraini Dinar also maintains a very high unit value, widely used by workers returning from Bahrain.

Qatari Riyal (QAR)

– Buying (TT/OD): 76.35 PKR

– Selling (TT/OD): 76.95 PKR

– Cash Buying: 76.10 PKR

– Cash Selling: 77.20 PKR

The Qatari Riyal trades very close to its expected dollar-linked level with a narrow spread.

Other Major Currencies (Selling TT/OD rates)

– Saudi Riyal (SAR): 74.35 PKR

– UAE Dirham (AED): 76.05 PKR

– Euro (EUR): 291.50 PKR

– Canadian Dollar (CAD): 203.80 PKR

– Australian Dollar (AUD): 182.90 PKR

– Japanese Yen (JPY): 1.86 PKR

– Chinese Yuan (CNY): 38.90 PKR