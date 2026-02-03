Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – February 3, 2026

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) published its latest exchange rate sheet today, listing the official buying and selling rates for major foreign currencies in both cash and telegraphic transfer (TT/OD) segments.

TT stands for Telegraphic Transfer. It refers to the electronic transfer of funds (non-cash) between banks, and the TT rates are the primary interbank / customer dealing rates published by banks. These are the most commonly quoted and used rates for international payments, remittances, and trade transactions. OD (On Demand) rates are usually very close or identical to TT rates.

These are the primary non-cash rates used for wire transfers, remittances, export/import payments, and most customer transactions through the banking channel. Cash rates are for physical currency notes and usually carry a slightly wider spread.

US Dollar (USD)

– Buying TT/OD: 278.60 PKR

– Selling TT/OD: 280.60 PKR

– Cash Buying: 277.90 PKR

– Cash Selling: 281.30 PKR

The interbank/bank-customer spread remains around 2 rupees, which is typical for early February.

British Pound Sterling (GBP)

– Buying TT/OD: 353.10 PKR

– Selling TT/OD: 357.10 PKR

– Cash Buying: 351.80 PKR

– Cash Selling: 358.30 PKR

The pound continues to trade at a substantial premium over most other major currencies.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)

– Buying TT/OD: 905.50 PKR

– Selling TT/OD: 913.50 PKR

– Cash Buying: 903.00 PKR

– Cash Selling: 916.00 PKR

The Kuwaiti Dinar remains the highest-value currency traded in Pakistan.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD)

– Buying TT/OD: 738.50 PKR

– Selling TT/OD: 744.50 PKR

– Cash Buying: 736.00 PKR

– Cash Selling: 747.00 PKR

The Bahraini Dinar keeps its position as one of the strongest units in the local market.

Qatari Riyal (QAR)

– Buying TT/OD: 76.40 PKR

– Selling TT/OD: 77.00 PKR

– Cash Buying: 76.15 PKR

– Cash Selling: 77.25 PKR

The Qatari Riyal stays very closely aligned with the dollar due to its fixed peg.

Other Major Currencies (Selling TT/OD rates)

– Saudi Riyal (SAR): 74.40 PKR

– UAE Dirham (AED): 76.10 PKR

– Euro (EUR): 292.00 PKR

– Canadian Dollar (CAD): 204.10 PKR

– Australian Dollar (AUD): 183.20 PKR

– Japanese Yen (JPY): 1.865 PKR

– Chinese Yuan (CNY): 39.00 PKR