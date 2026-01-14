Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Jan. 14, 2026

The foreign exchange market in Pakistan remains relatively stable today, January 14, 2026, with the US Dollar showing minor fluctuations influenced by global trends, remittance inflows, and interbank dynamics. The State Bank of Pakistan’s Mark-to-Market (M2M) currency rates report shows USD/PKR stands around 280.00 (ready tenor), reflecting weighted average interbank closing rates.

Open market rates, more relevant for retail transactions, travelers, and remittances, show the US Dollar buying at approximately PKR 280.7 and selling at PKR 282.7. This update focuses on key currencies, including the prioritized ones, to help with “Dollar rate in Pakistan today,” international transfers, and planning.

US Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

The US Dollar continues to anchor Pakistan’s forex market. As of January 14, 2026, open market rates list the buying price at PKR 280.7 and the selling price at PKR 282.7. This slight premium over interbank levels accounts for dealer margins and local demand. Factors like steady remittances and controlled inflation contribute to this stability, making it a key benchmark for importers and overseas Pakistanis searching for “Dollar to PKR today.”

UK Pound Rate in Pakistan Today

The British Pound Sterling holds firm, with open market buying at PKR 376.5 and selling at PKR 379.5 on January 14, 2026. Its strength ties to UK economic resilience and diaspora needs, popular for education and family support. Queries for “Pound rate in Pakistan today” often reflect these trends.

Canadian Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

The Canadian Dollar trades at a buying rate of PKR 200.5 and selling rate of PKR 204.85 in the open market as of today. This positions it well for migration, education, and trade links with Canada, where many Pakistanis reside.

Qatari Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today

For the large Pakistani workforce in Qatar, the Qatari Riyal is quoted at PKR 76.26 buying and PKR 76.96 selling on January 14, 2026. Stability here supports reliable remittances from the Gulf.

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate in Pakistan Today

The Kuwaiti Dinar, one of the world’s strongest currencies, commands a high value with buying at PKR 908.15 and selling at PKR 918.15 today. It remains attractive for high-value Gulf-based earnings.

Bahraini Dinar Rate in Pakistan Today

The Bahraini Dinar is available at PKR 744.15 buying and PKR 754.15 selling in the open market. Its premium reflects Bahrain’s appeal as a regional employment hub.

Other major currencies include the Saudi Riyal (SAR) at PKR 74.8 buying and PKR 75.3 selling, UAE Dirham (AED) at PKR 76.45 buying and PKR 77.3 selling, Euro (EUR) at PKR 327 buying and PKR 329.5 selling, Australian Dollar (AUD) at PKR 186.5 buying and PKR 190 selling, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at PKR 39.59 buying and PKR 39.99 selling, and Japanese Yen (JPY) at PKR 1.76 buying and PKR 1.86 selling. These provide options for diverse needs, from Gulf remittances to Asian trade.

Rates can vary slightly by city (e.g., Karachi, Lahore) and dealer; always verify with authorized exchange companies or the SBP website for real-time accuracy. The interbank M2M rates (e.g., USD ready ~279.97–280.00) are lower than open market figures due to their wholesale nature.