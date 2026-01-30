Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – January 30, 2026

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) published the official mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates report for January 30, 2026 — the benchmark values used by authorised dealers to revalue their foreign currency books at the close of business.

The US Dollar rate is the volume-weighted average of the closing interbank level collected through brokerage houses; all other currencies are derived from the USD/PKR rate and corresponding USD quotes on LSEG Workspace.

US Dollar (USD)

The US Dollar traded in a very tight range today, closing at 279.884 PKR in the interbank spot market. The one-year forward rate remains in the 292.35–292.50 PKR area, continuing to reflect a market view of gradual, orderly rupee depreciation over the medium term. Remittance inflows remain the primary anchor.

British Pound (GBP)

The British Pound held firm at approximately 368.45 PKR on the spot market. The one-year forward rate is quoted around 383.80 PKR, showing a moderate premium that is broadly in line with recent months and consistent with expectations of relative GBP resilience against a stable dollar.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)

The Kuwaiti Dinar continues to command the highest value against the Pakistani Rupee, trading at roughly 909.20 PKR in the spot market. The one-year forward rate stands near 955.40 PKR, supported by sustained demand from Pakistani workers in Kuwait and the currency’s strong external reserve backing.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD)

The Bahraini Dinar remained at an elevated level, quoted at approximately 741.60 PKR on the spot market. The one-year forward rate is estimated around 769.90 PKR, reflecting the currency’s fixed peg to the US Dollar and stable demand in the local exchange market.

Qatari Riyal (QAR)

The Qatari Riyal was steady at around 76.75 PKR in the spot market, with the one-year forward rate near **80.00 PKR**. The currency’s performance continues to benefit from its dollar peg and regular inflows from the large Pakistani community working in Qatar.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Saudi Riyal (SAR) ≈74.55 PKR, UAE Dirham (AED) ≈76.15 PKR, Euro (EUR) ≈324.60 PKR, Japanese Yen (JPY) ≈1.78–1.80 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) ≈205.50 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) ≈185.80 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) ≈321.50 PKR, **Singapore Dollar (SGD) ≈209.50 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) ≈65.90 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) ≈39.60 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) ≈8.48 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) ≈6.34 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) ≈0.206 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) ≈0.017 PKR, and Mexican Peso (MXN) ≈14.95 PKR.