Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - January 20, 2026

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the latest mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for January 20, 2026. These rates serve as the official benchmark for authorized dealers to revalue their foreign currency positions daily.

The US Dollar rate is compiled as a weighted average of closing interbank levels, while other currencies are derived from USD/PKR and their respective USD quotes on LSEG Workspace.

US Dollar (USD)

The US Dollar continues to trade in a narrow range, closing at 279.9235 PKR in the spot market today. The one-year forward rate stands around 292.50 PKR, indicating market expectations of gradual rupee depreciation over the next 12 months. The stability is supported by strong remittance inflows and controlled import demand.

British Pound (GBP)

The British Pound strengthened slightly against the Pakistani Rupee, with the spot rate at approximately 368.00 PKR. The one-year forward rate is hovering near 383.00 PKR, reflecting a modest premium consistent with expectations of relative stability in GBP/USD and a cautious outlook for the PKR.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)

The Kuwaiti Dinar remains the strongest currency against the Pakistani Rupee, trading at around 910.00 PKR in the spot market. Its one-year forward rate is estimated near 956.00 PKR, underscoring sustained demand from Pakistani expatriates working in Kuwait and the currency’s robust backing by Kuwait’s massive external reserves.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD)

The Bahraini Dinar maintained its high value, quoted at approximately 742.00 PKR in the spot market. The one-year forward rate is projected around 770.00 PKR, reflecting the currency’s fixed peg to the US Dollar and consistent demand in Pakistan’s exchange market.

Qatari Riyal (QAR)

The Qatari Riyal held steady at around 76.80 PKR in the spot market, with the one-year forward rate near 80.00 PKR. The stability stems from its fixed peg to the US Dollar and continued inflows from Pakistani workers in Qatar.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Saudi Riyal (SAR) ≈74.60 PKR, UAE Dirham (AED) ≈76.20 PKR, Euro (EUR) ≈325.00 PKR, Japanese Yen (JPY) ≈1.78–1.80 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) ≈205–206 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) ≈185–186 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) ≈320–322 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) ≈208–210 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) ≈65–66 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) ≈39–40 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) ≈8.4–8.5 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) ≈6.3–6.4 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) ≈0.20 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) ≈0.017 PKR, and Mexican Peso (MXN) ≈14.8–15.0 PKR. Consistent with recent trends, certain currencies (e.g., BDT, BRL, ARS) lack forward rates beyond spot.