Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – January 22, 2026

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the official mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for January 22, 2026 — the benchmark figures used by authorized dealers for daily revaluation of foreign currency positions.

The US Dollar rate is calculated as the volume-weighted average of closing interbank levels, while all other currencies are derived from USD/PKR cross rates using live quotes from LSEG Workspace.

US Dollar (USD)

The US Dollar remained broadly stable, closing at 279.9125 PKR in the spot interbank market. The one-year forward rate is hovering around 292.48 PKR, reflecting market expectations of gradual rupee depreciation over the medium term. Steady remittance inflows and disciplined import demand continue to provide support to the PKR.

British Pound (GBP)

The British Pound traded at approximately 368.20 PKR in the spot market. The one-year forward rate stands near 383.50 PKR, indicating a moderate premium consistent with expectations of relative GBP stability against the dollar and a cautious outlook for the Pakistani Rupee.

Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)

The Kuwaiti Dinar remains the strongest currency against the Pakistani Rupee, quoted at around 909.50 PKR on the spot market. Its one-year forward rate is estimated near 955.80 PKR, driven by strong demand from Pakistani expatriates in Kuwait and the currency’s solid backing by Kuwait’s substantial external reserves.

Bahraini Dinar (BHD)

The Bahraini Dinar maintained its elevated value, trading at approximately 741.80 PKR in the spot market. The one-year forward rate is projected around **770.20 PKR**, reflecting the currency’s fixed peg to the US Dollar and consistent demand within Pakistan’s exchange market.

Qatari Riyal (QAR)

The Qatari Riyal was stable at around 76.78 PKR in the spot market, with the one-year forward rate near 80.05 PKR. The currency’s fixed peg to the US Dollar and ongoing inflows from Pakistani workers in Qatar underpin its steady performance.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Saudi Riyal (SAR) ≈74.58 PKR, UAE Dirham (AED) ≈76.18 PKR, Euro (EUR) ≈324.80 PKR, Japanese Yen (JPY) ≈1.78–1.80 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) ≈205.20 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) ≈185.50 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) ≈321.00 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) ≈209.00 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) ≈65.80 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) ≈39.50 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) ≈8.45 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) ≈6.32 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) ≈0.205 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) ≈0.017 PKR, and Mexican Peso (MXN) ≈14.90 PKR. Consistent with recent trends, certain currencies (e.g., BDT, BRL, ARS) lack forward rates beyond spot.