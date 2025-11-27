Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Nov. 27, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) unveiled the latest mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates on November 27, 2025, delivering the benchmark figures that licensed dealers rely on for daily valuation of their foreign currency portfolios.

These rates capture the weighted average closing levels from interbank trading for the US Dollar, while all other currencies are priced using real-time cross rates against the USD sourced from LSEG Workspace.

Key Spot Rates (PKR)

Currency Spot Rate 1-Year Forward USD 280.6854 292.8400 EUR 328.4100 348.9200 GBP 370.8800 387.2500 SAR 74.8400 77.4500 AED 76.4050 79.8100 QAR 76.9850 80.3050 KWD 915.8200 963.5000 BHD 744.7100 773.6000 TRY 6.6450 5.1880

Market Overview & Insights

The US Dollar extended its gentle downward trajectory, settling at 280.6854 PKR in today’s interbank session. This measured softening owes much to sustained overseas Pakistani remittance inflows—now consistently above $3 billion monthly—and disciplined import management that has kept dollar demand in check. The central bank’s vigilant oversight of speculative activity has also played a pivotal role in maintaining orderly market conditions.

Across the Atlantic, the Euro and British Pound posted modest advances against the rupee, buoyed by a relatively subdued dollar on international markets and growing conviction that major European central banks will adopt a less aggressive easing path than the Federal Reserve in the coming quarters.

Currencies from the Gulf Cooperation Gulf Cooperation Council bloc—Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, and Qatari Riyal—continue to track the greenback closely owing to their fixed pegs, displaying only fractional movement day-to-day. Their forward curves, however, continue to embed a clear expectation of gradual rupee weakening over the medium term.

The Kuwaiti Dinar once again commands the top spot among currencies traded against the Pakistani Rupee, reflecting Kuwait’s robust external position and the strong preference of Pakistani expatriates for holding KWD earnings.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Lira persists along its prolonged weakening path, with its one-year forward sliding to 5.1880 PKR, underscoring Türkiye’s ongoing battle with elevated inflation and aggressive monetary accommodation.

Forward premiums remain firmly positive across the entire tenor spectrum, pricing in an anticipated annual depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee in the vicinity of 4.3–4.6%. This forward guidance aligns with prevailing views on Pakistan’s external financing requirements, upcoming debt servicing obligations, and the gradual shift toward a more market-determined exchange rate regime.