Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - November 3, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the latest mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on November 3, 2025.

These rates, vital for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are based on the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies’ rates derived from USD/PKR data and their USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) displayed a minor dip, trading at 280.9024 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates advancing to 293.2202 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained firm at 74.8998 PKR for the spot rate, increasing to 77.5649 PKR over one year. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was quoted at 76.4785 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 79.9222 PKR. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) opened at 77.0696 PKR in the spot market, rising to 80.4051 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) stayed robust at 915.5506 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 963.1350 PKR, underscoring ongoing demand. The Euro (EUR) slipped to 323.8945 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates climbing to 343.9180 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) stood at 745.1465 PKR, progressing to 773.7698 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 368.8249 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 384.7995 PKR, indicating steady forward premium expansion.

Experts link the USD’s small weakening and the EUR’s modest drop to worldwide economic variations, while consistent remittance arrivals keep bolstering the PKR. Gulf currencies hold their toughness, supported by reliable regional economic settings. The forward premiums indicate a prudent perspective for the PKR, with possible effects from international monetary strategies, especially from the US Federal Reserve.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8221 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 348.8388 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 184.0754 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 200.3512 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.6240 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 27.8148 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 43.4821 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 215.7229 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 160.7542 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 66.9940 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1463 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1648 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.2362 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 729.5701 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.2987 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 52.1642 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.1952 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.4842 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9235 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.6829 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.6762 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0169 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.1458 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.4804 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.1967 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.4448 PKR. Consistent with prior trends, BDT, BRL, and ARS lack forward rates beyond the spot market.