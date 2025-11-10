Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - November 10, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the latest currency rates for major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on November 10, 2025.

These rates, vital for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are based on the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies’ rates derived from USD/PKR data and their USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) showed slight depreciation, trading at 280.8539 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates progressing to 293.1637 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) held steady at 74.8890 PKR for the spot rate, with its one-year forward at 77.5638 PKR. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was at 76.4666 PKR, rising to 79.9005 PKR over one year. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) opened at 77.0570 PKR in the spot market, climbing to 80.3959 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained a powerhouse at 914.7870 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 962.2500 PKR, highlighting sustained demand. The Euro (EUR) dipped to 323.3611 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates reaching 343.4381 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) stood at 744.9947 PKR, advancing to 773.6000 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 366.9356 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 382.8327 PKR, reflecting consistent forward premium growth. The Turkish Lira (TRY) was recorded at 6.5895 PKR for the spot rate, decreasing to 6.2735 PKR over one year, indicating a depreciation trend in forward premiums.

Analysts attribute the USD’s minor softening and the EUR’s slight decline to global economic fluctuations, while steady remittance inflows continue to support the PKR. Gulf currencies maintain their resilience, underpinned by stable regional economic conditions. The forward premiums suggest a cautious outlook for the PKR, with potential influences from global monetary policies, particularly from the US Federal Reserve.

Key Spot Rates (PKR)

Currency Spot Rate 1-Year Forward USD 280.8539 293.1637 EUR 323.3611 343.4381 GBP 366.9356 382.8327 SAR 74.8890 77.5638 AED 76.4666 79.9005 QAR 77.0570 80.3959 KWD 914.7870 962.2500 TRY 6.5895 6.2735

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8269 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 347.2906 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 182.9061 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 199.1518 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.4509 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 27.7278 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 43.3145 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 215.4725