Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - November 4, 2025

Karachi: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has published the latest mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for US Dollar (USD) and other major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

These rates, essential for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are based on the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies’ rates derived from USD/PKR data and their USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) showed slight depreciation, trading at 280.8735 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates progressing to 293.1591 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) held steady at 74.8951 PKR for the spot rate, with its one-year forward at 77.5531 PKR. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was at 76.4726 PKR, rising to 79.9027 PKR over one year. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) opened at 77.0649 PKR in the spot market, climbing to 80.3997 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained a powerhouse at 915.7565 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 963.0657 PKR, highlighting sustained demand. The Euro (EUR) dipped to 323.7348 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates reaching 343.7212 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) stood at 745.0642 PKR, advancing to 773.6712 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 368.2954 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 384.2038 PKR, reflecting consistent forward premium growth. The Turkish Lira (TRY) was recorded at 6.6281 PKR for the spot rate, decreasing to 6.2721 PKR over one year, indicating a depreciation trend in forward premiums.

Analysts attribute the USD’s minor softening and the EUR’s slight decline to global economic fluctuations, while steady remittance inflows continue to support the PKR. Gulf currencies maintain their resilience, underpinned by stable regional economic conditions. The forward premiums suggest a cautious outlook for the PKR, with potential influences from global monetary policies, particularly from the US Federal Reserve.

Key Spot Rates (PKR)

Currency Spot Rate 1-Year Forward USD 280.8735 293.1591 EUR 323.7348 343.7212 GBP 368.2954 384.2038 SAR 74.8951 77.5531 AED 76.4726 79.9027 QAR 77.0649 80.3997 KWD 915.7565 963.0657 TRY 6.6281 6.2721

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8295 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 347.7449 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 183.0032 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 199.8033 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.5454 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 27.7342 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 43.4351 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 215.5114 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 160.4809 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 67.1106 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1446 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1621 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.1555 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 729.5503 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.2988 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 51.9329 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.1955 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.4271 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9234 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.6756 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0169 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.1220 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.4887 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.1953 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.4092 PKR. Consistent with prior trends, BDT, BRL, and ARS lack forward rates beyond the spot market.