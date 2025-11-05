Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - November 5, 2025

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the latest mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on November 5, 2025, especially US Dollar (USD).

These rates, critical for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are derived from the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies’ rates calculated using USD/PKR data and their USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) exhibited a slight decline, trading at 280.8644 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates advancing to 293.1500 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained stable at 74.8899 PKR for the spot rate, with its one-year forward at 77.5500 PKR. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was quoted at 76.4675 PKR, increasing to 79.9000 PKR over one year. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) opened at 77.0582 PKR in the spot market, rising to 80.3961 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) maintained its strength at 914.7870 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 962.2500 PKR, reflecting sustained demand. The Euro (EUR) slipped to 322.8256 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates climbing to 342.7358 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) stood at 744.9947 PKR, progressing to 773.6000 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 366.2051 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 381.9125 PKR, showing steady forward premium growth. The Turkish Lira (TRY) was recorded at 6.5895 PKR for the spot rate, decreasing to 6.2302 PKR over one year, suggesting a depreciation trend in forward premiums.

Analysts link the USD’s minor weakening and the EUR’s modest drop to global economic variations, while consistent remittance inflows continue to bolster the PKR. Gulf currencies retain their robustness, supported by stable regional economic conditions. The forward premiums indicate a cautious outlook for the PKR, with potential impacts from global monetary policies, notably from the US Federal Reserve.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8284 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 347.0247 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 182.4355 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 199.0535 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.3230 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 27.5869 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 43.3267 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 215.0000 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 160.0132 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 66.9211 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1358 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1597 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.1358 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 729.4000 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.2986 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 51.7034 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.1953 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.4210 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9233 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.6722 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0169 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.0548 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.4692 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.1942 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.3936 PKR. Consistent with prior trends, BDT, BRL, and ARS lack forward rates beyond the spot market.

Key Spot Rates (PKR)