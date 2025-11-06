Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - November 6, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has published the latest mark-to-market (M2M) exchange rates for major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on November 6, 2025.

These rates, essential for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are based on the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies’ rates derived from USD/PKR data and their USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) showed slight depreciation, trading at 280.8539 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates progressing to 293.1637 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) held steady at 74.8864 PKR for the spot rate, with its one-year forward at 77.5750 PKR. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was at 76.4644 PKR, rising to 79.9062 PKR over one year. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) opened at 77.0582 PKR in the spot market, climbing to 80.4092 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained a powerhouse at 914.2975 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 962.5970 PKR, highlighting sustained demand. The Euro (EUR) dipped to 323.3611 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates reaching 343.4381 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) stood at 744.9705 PKR, advancing to 774.1329 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 366.9356 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 382.8327 PKR, reflecting consistent forward premium growth.

Analysts attribute the USD’s minor softening and the EUR’s slight decline to global economic fluctuations, while steady remittance inflows continue to support the PKR. Gulf currencies maintain their resilience, underpinned by stable regional economic conditions. The forward premiums suggest a cautious outlook for the PKR, with potential influences from global monetary policies, particularly from the US Federal Reserve.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8269 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 347.2906 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 182.9061 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 199.1518 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.4509 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 27.5412 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 43.3152 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 215.1643 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 158.8931 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 67.1498 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1271 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1700 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.1801 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 729.4622 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.3011 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 52.3835 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.1936 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.4328 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9214 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.6697 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.6681 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0168 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.1156 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.4584 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.1940 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.4142 PKR. Notably, BDT, BRL, and ARS lacked forward rates beyond the spot market.