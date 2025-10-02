Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - October 02, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the latest mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on October 02, 2025.

These rates, crucial for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are based on the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies’ rates derived from USD/PKR data and their USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) saw a slight decline, trading at 281.2710 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates climbing to 293.7429 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained stable at 74.9996 PKR for the spot rate, advancing to 77.8075 PKR over one year. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was quoted at 76.5770 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 80.0564 PKR. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) opened at 77.1685 PKR in the spot market, rising to 80.5360 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) held strong at 920.2088 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 966.2912 PKR, reflecting sustained market demand. The Euro (EUR) dipped slightly to 330.4935 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates reaching 350.9970 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) was recorded at 746.0275 PKR, progressing to 775.7123 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 379.5612 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 395.3695 PKR, showing consistent forward premium growth.

Analysts attribute the USD’s minor softening and the EUR’s slight decline to global economic fluctuations, while steady remittance inflows continue to bolster the PKR. Gulf currencies maintain their resilience, supported by stable regional economic conditions. The forward premiums indicate a cautious outlook for the PKR, with potential influences from global monetary policies, particularly from the US Federal Reserve.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.9122 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 353.0894 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 186.2858 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 201.7943 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 30.0826 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 28.3876 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 44.2647 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 218.4460 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 164.2623 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 66.8817 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1517 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1678 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.3375 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 730.5362 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.3112 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 52.7748 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.1976 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.5069 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9301 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.6785 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.7611 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0170 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.3157 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.4721 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.2006 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.4329 PKR. Consistent with prior trends, BDT, BRL, and ARS lack forward rates beyond the spot market.