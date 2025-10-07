Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - October 07, 2025

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the latest mark-to-market (M2M) currency rates for major international currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on October 07, 2025.

These rates, critical for authorized foreign exchange dealers to revalue their books daily, are derived from the weighted average of the closing interbank exchange rate for the US Dollar (USD) from brokerage houses, with other currencies’ rates calculated using USD/PKR data and their USD exchange rates on LSEG Workspace.

The US Dollar (USD) continued its gradual decline, trading at 281.2188 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates rising to 293.5333 PKR for the one-year tenor. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained stable at 74.9757 PKR for the spot rate, advancing to 77.7325 PKR over one year. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was quoted at 76.5659 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 80.0004 PKR. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) opened at 77.1520 PKR in the spot market, climbing to 80.4806 PKR for the one-year tenor.

The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) held its strong position at 918.3706 PKR for the spot rate, with a one-year forward of 963.7789 PKR, reflecting robust demand. The Euro (EUR) rose slightly to 328.5058 PKR in the spot market, with forward rates reaching 348.8388 PKR for one year. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) stood at 745.9880 PKR, progressing to 775.0055 PKR in the one-year tenor. The British Pound (GBP) traded at 378.0144 PKR, with its one-year forward rate at 393.6493 PKR, showing steady forward premium growth.

Analysts attribute the USD’s slight softening and the EUR’s modest uptick to global economic fluctuations, while consistent remittance inflows continue to support the PKR. Gulf currencies like SAR, AED, QAR, KWD, and BHD maintain their resilience, bolstered by stable regional economic conditions, making them focal points for Pakistani traders and expatriates. The forward premiums suggest a cautious yet stable outlook for the PKR, influenced by potential global monetary policy shifts, particularly from the US Federal Reserve.

Other currencies’ spot rates included: Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.8674 PKR, Swiss Franc (CHF) at 352.7803 PKR, Australian Dollar (AUD) at 185.3795 PKR, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 201.5544 PKR, Swedish Krona (SEK) at 29.9924 PKR, Norwegian Krone (NOK) at 28.2950 PKR, Danish Krone (DKK) at 44.0051 PKR, Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 217.6364 PKR, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) at 163.3881 PKR, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) at 66.7186 PKR, Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) at 36.1308 PKR, Indian Rupee (INR) at 3.1689 PKR, South African Rand (ZAR) at 16.3436 PKR, Omani Riyal (OMR) at 730.4006 PKR, Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) at 2.3098 PKR, Brazilian Real (BRL) at 52.9433 PKR, Argentine Peso (ARS) at 0.1967 PKR, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.4995 PKR, Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) at 0.9299 PKR, Thai Baht (THB) at 8.6462 PKR, Turkish Lira (TRY) at 6.7444 PKR, Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) at 0.0170 PKR, Mexican Peso (MXN) at 15.3042 PKR, Russian Rubles (RUB) at 3.4312 PKR, South Korean Won (KRW) at 0.1991 PKR, and Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 39.3756 PKR. As with prior updates, BDT, BRL, and ARS lack forward rates beyond the spot market.